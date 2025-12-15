How to Get Maelstrom Rod in Fisch

The Maelstrom is a Stage 8 fishing rod exclusive to the Fischmas 2025 event in Fisch. This rod features a Charge Meter system that rewards precise timing with progress bonuses and fish-freezing effects. However, obtaining this rod requires catching the Cryoshock Serpent and completing parkour in the Cryoshock Cellar before you can purchase it for 3,250,000 C$. This guide explains how to get the Maelstrom rod in Fisch and how its mechanics work.

What is the Maelstrom Rod in Fisch?

The Maelstrom is a Stage 8 fishing rod exclusive to the Fischmas 2025 event, described as “a glacial bow of overwhelming power, capable of locking the sea in its grasp.” This rod includes a Charge Meter mechanic that appears above the fishing bar while reeling, giving progress bonuses and temporary fish-freezing effects when you release your input at the right moment.

Maelstrom Rod Stats

Stat Value Lure Speed 80% Luck 85% Control 0.15 Resilience 35% Max Weight Infinite Line Distance Unknown Stage 8

Maelstrom Rod Passive Abilities

The Maelstrom has several passive effects that change how fishing works:

Standard Passives:

30% Frostbitten Chance: 30% chance to apply Frostbitten mutation (9x multiplier) to caught fish

30% chance to apply Frostbitten mutation (9x multiplier) to caught fish -10% Progress Speed: Base progress speed is reduced by 10% as a drawback

Charge Meter Mechanic:

While fishing with the Maelstrom, a Charge Meter appears above the fishing bar with the following behavior:

Holding Input: Holding the fishing input (mouse button, key, etc.) causes the Charge Meter to accumulate charge at a random rate

Holding the fishing input (mouse button, key, etc.) causes the Charge Meter to accumulate charge at a random rate 100% Charge: If the charge reaches 100% of the Charge Meter, it automatically starts decreasing

If the charge reaches 100% of the Charge Meter, it automatically starts decreasing Returning to 0%: When charge drops back to 0%, the entire process restarts automatically

When charge drops back to 0%, the entire process restarts automatically Releasing Input: Releasing the input at any time causes the Charge Meter to completely reset to 0%

Optimal Timing Rewards (80%+ Charge Release):

If you release the input while the Charge Meter is above 80% full:

+15% Progress: Instant 15% boost to your catching progress

Instant 15% boost to your catching progress 25% Freeze Chance: 25% chance to freeze fish movement for 2-4 seconds (replaces any active freeze effect from enchantments)

How to Get Maelstrom Rod in Fisch

Obtaining the Maelstrom requires completing three major steps during the Fischmas 2025 event: catching the Cryoshock Serpent, completing the Cryoshock Cellar parkour, and purchasing the rod at the end.

Step 1: Catch the Cryoshock Serpent: The first requirement for accessing the Maelstrom is catching the Cryoshock Serpent.

Step 2: Complete the Cryoshock Cellar Parkour: After catching the Cryoshock Serpent complete the parkour by jumping over the ice blocks. However be carfeul as they break pretty easily.

Step 3: Purchase the Maelstrom Rod: Once you complete the Cryoshock Cellar parkour, you'll reach the end area where the Maelstrom rod is available for purchase. Cost: 3,250,000 C$ (3.25 million C$)

Once you complete the Cryoshock Cellar parkour, you’ll reach the end area where the Maelstrom rod is available for purchase.

Interact with the purchase prompt at the end of the parkour to buy the Maelstrom rod. Make sure you have enough currency saved before attempting the parkour, as you cannot purchase the rod without sufficient funds.

Best Enchantments for Maelstrom Rod

Use Herculean + Sea Prince enchantments to increase Control (making the challenging 45% width bar easier), Progress Speed, and Fish Size. This setup makes the Maelstrom more forgiving for players struggling with the small control bar.

Conclusion

That’s how to get the Maelstrom rod in Fisch. Catch the Cryoshock Serpent during Fischmas 2025, complete the Cryoshock Cellar parkour, and purchase the rod at the end for 3,250,000 C$. The Maelstrom features 80% Lure Speed, 85% Luck, 0.15 Control (45% width bar), 35% Resilience, infinite weight, 30% Frostbitten chance (9x multiplier), and -10% progress speed.