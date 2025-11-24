How to Get Merlin’s Staff in Fisch

Merlin’s Staff is one of the best fishing rods you can get in Fisch now. It comes with some really special abilities that make catching fish much easier, especially when you’re going after the big ones. This rod should definitely be on your list. Here is how to get and use Merlin’s Staff Rod in Fisch.

How to Get Merlin’s Staff Rod in Fisch

Getting this rod takes some work, but it’s worth the effort. You’ll need to complete several quests, gather some rare items, and save up a good amount of money. First, you must complete all of Merlin’s quests. These tasks require gathering various shards and delivering them to him. After finishing the questline, speak to Merlin again to unlock his shop. There you’ll find the “Deal (Craft)” option for Merlin’s Staff, which shows the full crafting recipe. You’ll need four specific materials to create it.

Here’s everything you need to gather before you can craft the rod:

Item How to Get It

Shard of Time Go to the Mineshaft and collect Radiant Crystal, Rough Geode, and Cut Gem, then place them on the pedestal to form the Shard of Time.

Anomalous Log Fish in the pond in Ancient Isle (6010, 190, 331). Use magnet bait and have the Exalted Relic equipped to catch a log with the Anomalous mutation.

Iron Chunk Fish inside the Mineshaft, accessible by using Merlin’s Veil to enter the Chasm. 1,000,000 C$ Earn one million coins through normal fishing and selling your catches.

The Shard of Time is probably the hardest thing to get. You’ll need to spend some time in the Mineshaft mining those crystals and gems. Make sure you explore the area thoroughly because these items don’t pop up everywhere.

Merlin’s Staff Stats

Now let’s talk about what makes this rod special. Merlin’s Staff has some interesting numbers, check them out:

Stat Value What It Does Lure Speed 80% Your bait reaches fish faster Luck 102.54% Increases the chances of catching rare fish Control 0.1 Makes the fishing bar wider for easier catches Resilience 50% Reduces the chance of your line breaking Max Kg Infinite Allows catching fish of any weight

The infinite Max Kg is huge. You never have to worry about a fish being too heavy for your rod. So if you’re catching going after those legendary monsters, this rod can handle it.

On top of everything else, Merlin’s Staff gives you a 25% chance to trigger something called the Magical mutation. When this happens, you get a 7.2x multiplier on the money you earn from that fish. The rod also comes with a Divine V buff that temporarily increases your Luck by 10x.

Is Merlin’s Staff Worth Getting?

Absolutely. This rod is designed for late-game fishing, and it shows. The combination of high Luck, fast Lure Speed, and that unique passive ability makes it one of the strongest rods in the game.

Yes, gathering all the materials takes time. Yes, saving up one million coins isn’t easy. But once you have this rod in your hands, you’ll understand why it’s worth the grind.