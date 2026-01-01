How to Get New Years Rod in Fisch: Stats, Best Enchants & More

The New Years Rod just dropped in Fisch as part of The Countdown event celebrating 2026, and it’s bringing some interesting stats to the table. This limited-time fishing rod costs 20,260 C$ and comes with a unique New Years mutation. Here’s everything you need to know about the New Years Rod in Fisch and whether it’s worth adding to your collection before the event ends.

New Years Rod Stats in Fisch

The New Years Rod is a Stage 3 fishing rod with stats that all reference the year 2026. Here’s the complete breakdown:

Stat Value Lure Speed 26% Luck 126% Control 0.26 Resilience 26% Max Weight 26,000 kg Line Distance TBA Passive +26% Progress Speed, 15% chance for New Years mutation (2.6x) with +100% Progress Speed

The standout feature is the New Years mutation, which has a 15% chance to activate and provides a 2.6x multiplier with an additional +100% progress speed boost.

How to Get New Years Rod in Fisch

Getting the New Years Rod is straightforward but time-sensitive since it’s only available during The Countdown seasonal event. Head to Moosewood and look for the New Years NPC near the New Year’s Pool area. The rod costs 20,260 C$, which is extremely beginner-friendly compared to most endgame rods.

The event runs for a limited time, so you’ll want to grab this rod before it disappears. At 20,260 C$, even newer players can afford this purchase after a few solid fishing sessions, making it one of the most accessible limited-time rods in the game.

Best Enchants for New Years Rod

The New Years Rod works best with enchants that complement its already strong progress speed and mutation mechanics. Since the rod excels at quickly filling the progress bar, you’ll want enchants that either maximize catch speed or increase your chances of landing rare fish.

Top enchant choices:

Hasty

Invincible

Lucky

Steady

Most players recommend Hasty as the top pick since the New Years Rod already provides progress speed bonuses, and Hasty lets you skip the reeling minigame entirely on many catches.

Is New Years Rod Worth It?

Yes, the New Years Rod is absolutely worth buying for several reasons:

For beginners: At 20,260 C$, this is one of the cheapest limited-time rods you'll ever encounter. The 126% luck stat alone makes it valuable for new players trying to complete their bestiary or catch rare fish during the event.

For progression: The +26% base progress speed and the 15% chance for New Years mutation (which adds +100% progress speed) makes grinding significantly faster.

For collectors: It's a limited-time seasonal rod. If you care about collecting every rod in the game, this is a must-buy before the event ends.

For endgame players: While it won't replace top-tier rods like the Astro Serenade or other late-game options, the New Years Rod is still useful.

The only downside is the relatively low control stat (0.26), which results in a 56% width control bar during the reeling minigame. However, this is easily mitigated with the Steady enchant or by relying on the Hasty enchant to skip reeling entirely.