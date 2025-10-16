How to Get No-Life Rod in Fisch

The No-Life Rod is a high-tier fishing rod that you get for free by reaching Level 500 in Fisch. It has excellent stats with 90% lure speed, 105% luck, and high control, plus two passive abilities that make it one of the best rods in the game. Here’s how to get it and what makes it special.

No-Life Rod Stats in Fisch

Stat Value Lure Speed 90% Luck 105% Control 0.23 (53% bar width) Resilience 10% Max Kg Infinite Line Distance 100m How to Get Reach Level 500 Passive 1 25% chance per fish movement to stab for +2% progress Passive 2 50% chance for Hexed mutation (1.5× sell value)

The No-Life Rod has 0.23 control, giving you a 53% bar width in the fishing minigame, which is one of the highest control stats in the game. The infinite max kg means you can catch any fish regardless of weight.

How to Get No-Life Rod

The No-Life Rod is obtained automatically when you reach Level 500 in Fisch. Here’s how to get it:

Reach Level 500

You need a total of 23,750,000 XP to reach Level 500. Once you hit this level, the No-Life Rod will appear in your equipment bag for free automatically. You don’t need to buy it or complete any special quests – it’s just given to you. When you reach Level 500, you’ll see a message: “An evil presence unlike any other lurks within you..”

How to Level Up Faster:

Fish consistently and catch as many fish as possible

Catch rare and valuable fish for more XP

Complete quests and challenges that give XP rewards

Use bait like Worm or Seaweed for faster catches

Reaching Level 500 takes a lot of time and grinding. Most players need dozens or even hundreds of hours of fishing to get there, so be prepared for a long grind.

No-Life Rod Passive Abilities

Passive 1: Stab Ability

The No-Life Rod has a 25% chance per fish movement to stab the fish for +2% progress. This works like the Trident Rod or Katana Rod’s stabbing mechanic. When it activates:

The fish is briefly stunned

Your progress bar advances by 2%

The stab ignores any reductions in progress speed

This passive makes catching fish faster and easier, especially difficult fish with negative progress speed modifiers.

Passive 2: Hexed Mutation

The No-Life Rod has a 50% chance to catch fish with the Hexed mutation, which increases the fish’s sell value by 1.5×. This essentially gives you a 50% money boost on half your catches, making the rod excellent for grinding coins.

Best Enchants for No-Life Rod

The No-Life Rod already has great base stats, so enchants should maximize its strengths.

Hasty (+55% Lure Speed) – Brings lure speed to 145%, making catches nearly instant.

– Brings lure speed to 145%, making catches nearly instant. Divine (+45% Luck, +20% Resilience, +20% Lure Speed) – Boosts luck to 150% and improves other stats.

– Boosts luck to 150% and improves other stats. Steady (+20% Progress Speed) – Makes catching fish faster, good for grinding.

Is No-Life Rod Worth It?

The No-Life Rod is absolutely worth getting because it’s free and automatically given to you at Level 500. You don’t need to make any investment decisions – if you reach Level 500, you get it. The rod is one of the best in the game with 90% lure speed, 105% luck, 0.23 control (53% bar width), and infinite weight capacity. The two passive abilities make it even better – the 25% stab chance makes catching fish easier, and the 50% Hexed mutation chance essentially gives you a 50% money boost on half your catches.

The No-Life Rod is competitive with other top-tier rods like the Trident Rod, Seraphic Rod, and Rod of the Forgotten Fang. It’s particularly good for grinding money because of the Hexed passive. The high control (0.23) makes it easier to use than rods with negative or very low control. The 90% lure speed means you’ll be hooking fish quickly, and with the right bait or enchants, you can achieve near-instant lure times.

The only “downside” is that you need to reach Level 500 first, which requires 23,750,000 XP and a lot of grinding. But since you’re going to be leveling up anyway by fishing, the No-Life Rod is just a natural reward for playing the game. Once you get it, it becomes one of your main rods for endgame content.