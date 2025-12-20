How to Get North Pole Rod in Fisch – Boreal Pines Update

The North Pole Rod is a special fishing rod added to Fisch during the Boreal Pines update as part of the Fischmas event. This powerful rod features infinite max weight capacity and high luck stats, making it one of the best rods available during the winter event. However, getting the North Pole Rod requires completing several challenging tasks, including catching rare fish with specific mutations, hunting a Frostwyrm in the new Boreal Pines location, and crafting the rod at Ancient Archives. This guide explains every step needed to obtain the North Pole Rod in Fisch.

North Pole Rod Stats in Fisch

Here are the complete stats for the North Pole Rod:

Stat Value Lure Speed 90% Luck 175% Control 0.15 Resilience 25% Max Weight Infinite kg

What You Need to Craft the North Pole Rod in Fisch

To craft the North Pole Rod at Ancient Archives, you need these four items:

Item Image Quantity How to Get Northstar Whale 1 (with Frostbitten and Frozen mutations) Catch in Christmas Town area with required mutations Essence of Starfrost 2 Fish during Frost Moon Bells – 15,000 In-game money Frostwyrm 1 Catch during Frostwyrm Hunt in Boreal Pines Crystal Fissure

Northstar Whale (Frostbitten): The Northstar Whale is a fish you need to catch with specific mutations. This is the hardest part of getting the North Pole Rod. The Northstar Whale can be caught anywhere inside the Christmas Town area during the Fischmas event.

The Northstar Whale is a fish you need to catch with specific mutations. This is the hardest part of getting the North Pole Rod. The Northstar Whale Essence of Starfrost : The Essence of Starfrost has a 1/150 chance to be caught alongside another fish during a Frost Moon event . Frost Moon can occur naturally at a low chance or be summoned at night using a Frost Moon Totem , which costs 5,000 Bells .

: The has a to be caught . Frost Moon can occur or be , which costs . Bells (15,000): Bells are the limited-time in-game currency in Fisch during Fischmas.

Bells are the Frostwyrm: The Frostwyrm can only be caught in the Crystal Fissure cave located in Boreal Pines during the Frostwyrm Hunt event.

How to Craft the North Pole Rod in Fisch

Once you have all four required materials, you need to travel to Ancient Archives to craft the North Pole Rod. Ancient Archives is located underneath Ancient Isle in the First Sea at coordinates 5833, 125, 401. If you haven’t unlocked access to Ancient Archives yet, you’ll need to complete the Fragment Puzzle first. The puzzle requires collecting four fragments and having four players stand on pressure plates during an Eclipse to open the door permanently.

After gaining access to Ancient Archives, head inside and make your way to the crafting anvil located at the end of the bridge. Once you reach the crafting anvil, interact with it to open the crafting menu. Find the North Pole Rod recipe, which should display all four required materials: one Northstar Whale, two Essence of Starfrost, 15,000 Bells, and one Frostwyrm. If you have all the materials in your inventory, confirm the crafting to create the North Pole Rod.

The rod will be crafted immediately and added to your fishing rod collection, ready to use for the rest of the Fischmas event.