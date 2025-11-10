No, Fisch Owner Is Not Dead – How a Joke Went Viral on the Internet

A joke post from Fisch creator Nate recently caused panic across the Roblox community when people thought he actually died in a plane crash. The false rumor spread rapidly on Reddit, Discord, and other social media platforms before people realized it was just dark humor. This article explains what actually happened and why so many players believed the fake news.

What Started the Fisch Owner Death Rumor

Nate, the creator of the popular Roblox fishing game Fisch, posted a message on Discord that started with “If you see this, I am dead. My plane on the way to Tokyo crashed and me alongside my balenciaga track runners are currently sinking to the bottom of the ocean.” But the message continued: “Kidding I’m flying to Roblox event and this wifi on the plane is horrendous. I am not certain on my ability to join the Q&A/roadmap stream with Nick. So as of now Nick is running this solo.”

Nate was making a joke about bad airplane wifi while traveling to a Roblox event. He wasn’t dead – he was just joking around about the poor internet connection making it hard to join a scheduled livestream.

How the Fake News Spread on Reddit

Someone posted a cropped screenshot of Nate’s message on the r/roblox subreddit with the title “Fisch creator died :(” The screenshot only showed the first part about dying in a plane crash and sinking to the bottom of the ocean. It cut off right before the “Kidding” part that explained the joke. The Reddit post got hundreds of upvotes and comments before moderators eventually removed it. Many commenters believed the news was real and started expressing condolences or spreading the information to other platforms.

Other users immediately questioned whether the post was real. Comments like “Why is everyone believing this lol” and “This is so obviously fake” filled the thread, but the damage was already done. The cropped screenshot made its way to Twitter, Discord servers, and YouTube videos.

Nate Is Alive and Working on Fisch

Nate is completely fine and continues working on Fisch with his development team. The joke message was simply about bad airplane wifi making it difficult to join a planned livestream with another developer named Nick. The rest of Nate’s message talked about future plans for Fisch: “Expect a lot more stages from me, Nick, and the team; all covering the state of Fisch and our visions for the future of the game.”

This situation shows why cropped screenshots can spread misinformation so easily. The original message was obviously a joke if you read the whole thing, but removing the punchline made it look like real tragic news. Always look for full context before believing or sharing information, especially about serious topics like death. A few extra seconds of research can prevent spreading false information that causes unnecessary panic.