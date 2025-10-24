The Halloween festivities continue in Fisch with the Spotlight Event’s arrival. The Pumpkin King Quest is the main focus of the event, making players explore various parts of the map, complete tasks, and look for rewards. However, this can be slightly overwhelming, especially if it’s your first time experiencing something like this. Hence, our Fisch Pumpkin King Quest guide will help you easily complete the mission and get everything that it has to offer.

How to Start the Pumpkin King Quest in Fisch

It is pretty straightforward to start the Pumpkin King Quest in Fisch. To begin the mission, first, use the Frightful Mirror and reach Crook’s Hallow. Next, interact with the Pumpkin King, who can be found opposite the Witch in the game. You can also follow the (-29, 137, -11579) coordinates to find and reach this NPC in Fisch. Once there, press E to interact with him and begin the Fisch Halloween Spotlight Event quest.

Furthermore, there are two Spotlight Event quests that you can complete – Key Tier and Rune Tier. We have explained both of them below in more detail.

How to Complete Fisch Rune Tier Quest

To begin this quest, you must first visit Crook’s Hallow and talk to the Pumpkin King NPC. He can be found on the left of the Witch’s cauldron. The goal is simple – find pumpkins scattered around, collect and carve them, and finally offer them to different NPCs. Now, once you are in Crook’s Hallow, head over to the pumpkin patch by taking the right from the Witch’s Cauldron. Next, look for the purple house to find the pumpkin patch board. You will find numerous pumpkins right behind the house that you can start collecting for the quest.

The next step is to go near the pumpkins and press E to collect them. Once you have three pumpkins in your inventory, visit the cart near the patch and hold E three times to carve them. Once you do that, you will receive a notification to give away these pumpkins to different NPCs in the real world. So, use the Frightful Mirror to traverse across places and start looking for NPCs with orange outlines. Note that they are scattered across different islands, so you must explore various places to find them all.

Once you come across such an NPC, simply talk to them to deliver a pumpkin. After you complete this, travel back to the Pumpkin King NPC to receive your Fisch Halloween Spotlight event rewards.

How to Complete the Key Tier Quest in Fisch

Once you complete the Rune Tier quest, it is time to move on to the Key Tier quest. To begin, simply talk to the Pumpkin King NPCs again to obtain instructions. For this quest, you must fish in Crook’s Hallow or anywhere in the FischFright pools that randomly spawn on the map. The goal is to catch several FischFright fishes in the game. You can complete this task by doing trick-or-treats as well. Your task will be complete when you have these fishes and they have any of the FischFright mutations, including Frightful, Eerie, or Spooky.

Also read:

List of All Pumpkin King Quest Rewards in Fisch

Finally, we have a list of all the rewards that you can collect by completing the Pumpkin King Quest in the game.

Image Rewards Relevant Tier – Jack’s Treads Rune Tier Classic Pumpkin Boat Rune Tier – Pumpkin Gatherer Title Rune Tier – Bat Glider Key Tier Ghosdeeri Boat Key Tier – Hollowmaker Title Key Tier

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. We hope that you found it helpful.