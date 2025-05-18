Fisch Roblox Potions Guide: How to Brew All Potions

Brewing potions is a new mechanic in Fisch that lets you create powerful buffs for your fishing adventures. Whether you want to increase your luck, speed up your lure, duplicate your catches, or even fish out-of-season fish, there’s a potion that can help. This guide will show you everything you need to know about how to brew potions in Fisch and all the potions currently available in the game.

How to Make Potions in Fisch

To brew potions in Fisch, you need to:

Wait for a Blue Moon event to be active in the game Visit the special cauldron located in: First Sea: Snowcap Island

Snowcap Island Second Sea: Inside the Blue Moon cave at Lushgrove

The Blue Moon is a special weather event that happens occasionally in the game. You can tell it’s active when the sky has a blue tint. This is the only time you can brew potions, so take advantage of it when it happens! Once you’ve found the cauldron during a Blue Moon, follow these steps to make a potion:

Interact with the cauldron to open the brewing menu

Select the potion you want to make

Place the fish

Interact with the cauldron again to start brewing

Wait for the brewing time to complete (varies by potion type and tier)

All Potions in Fisch Roblox

There are currently four different potions in Fisch. Each one provides a unique effect to help with your fishing:

Potion Tier Effect Duration Brewing Time Brew Chance Possible Ingredients Luck Potion Tier 1 +50% Luck 3 minutes 1 minute 45% Megalodon, Orca, Great White Shark, Great Hammerhead Shark, Blue Whale, Sea Leviathan, Tartaruga

Tier 2 +75% Luck 5 minutes 5 minutes 30% Same as above

Tier 3 +100% Luck 10 minutes 10 minutes 25% Same as above Lure Speed Potion Tier 1 +30% Lure Speed 3 minutes 1 minute 45% Magma Leviathan, Frozen Leviathan, Colossal Squid, Tartaruga, Pufferfish

Tier 2 +50% Lure Speed 5 minutes 5 minutes 30% Same as above

Tier 3 +70% Lure Speed 10 minutes 10 minutes 25% Same as above Glitched Potion Single Duplicates all catches 5 minutes 3 hours 100% Scylla, Lobster King, Moby, Sea Leviathan, Orca All Season Potion Single Removes seasonal restrictions 5 minutes 6 hours 100%* Crowned Anglerfish, Moby, Scylla, Crystallized Seadragon, Lobster King, Orca

Remember that different potions serve different purposes, so choose the ones that best match your current fishing goals. With the right potions and a bit of luck, you’ll be catching those rare fish in no time.