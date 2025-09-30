How to Get the Sanguine Spire Rod in Fisch

The Sanguine Spire is only available during special CORRUPTION admin events at the hidden Underground Music Venue in Fisch. With its stabbing passive ability and solid stats, this “emo rod” is worth hunting down when the event goes live. Here’s everything you need to know about getting your hands on the Sanguine Spire Rod in Fisch.

Sanguine Spire Stats and Abilities

Before we dive into how to get it, let’s look at what makes the Sanguine Spire special:

Stat Value Lure Speed 100% Luck 100% Control 0.125 (+12.5%) Resilience 25% Max Weight Infinite Passive Ability Multiple effects

The rod’s passive ability has three parts that make it incredibly powerful:

25% chance per fish movement to stab for +2% progress

per fish movement to stab for +2% progress 30% chance for Sanguine effect (8× multiplier)

for Sanguine effect (8× multiplier) +30% Progress Speed boost

This combination of stabbing attacks and speed boosts makes catching tough fish way easier, especially with that 8× multiplier when Sanguine triggers.

Finding the Underground Music Venue

The Underground Music Venue is one of Fisch’s best-kept secrets. You can’t just walk there – you need to solve a puzzle first. Start by heading to Crystal Cove in the First Sea. Once there, look for a trapdoor that leads underground. This trapdoor only appears after completing the Crystal Cove puzzle, so make sure you’ve done that first.

The venue’s GPS coordinates are 2015, -645, 2460, which puts it deep underground beneath Crystal Cove. When you enter, you’ll find yourself in a moody underground club complete with a stage, bar, and scattered tables.

How to Buy the Sanguine Spire in Fisch

Here’s the catch – you can’t get this rod just by finding the venue. The Sanguine Spire only appears during CORRUPTION admin events. These are special limited-time events run by the game’s admins, and there’s no set schedule for when they happen.

When the event is active, head to coordinates 2024, -644, 2485 inside the Underground Music Venue. The rod costs 10,000,000 C$ (10 million cash), so make sure you’ve saved up enough money before the event starts. This is a significant investment, but considering the rod’s infinite weight capacity and powerful passive abilities, many players consider it worth the price.

The Sanguine Spire is a great rod, but getting it requires perfect timing and deep pockets. Keep an eye on the game’s Discord and social media for CORRUPTION event announcements, save up that 10 million C$, and make sure you know how to reach the Underground Music Venue.