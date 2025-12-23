Roblox Fisch Santa’s Gift Delivery Live Event Countdown & Start Time

Santa Claus himself arrives in Fisch for a special Christmas Day live event. Santa’s Gift Delivery brings the jolly gift-giver to Northstar Village, where he’ll hand out one-time rewards to everyone who attends. Players can even wish for nearly any fishing rod they want, and Santa might make it appear. Check out our Fisch Santa’s Gift Delivery Live Event countdown timer below to see when this magical Christmas event begins.

Roblox Fisch Santa’s Gift Delivery Event Start Time

The Roblox Fisch Santa’s Gift Delivery live event will begin on Thursday, December 25th at 5:00 PM EST and will run for two hours until 7:00 PM EST. This special Christmas Day event gives players a limited window to meet Santa and receive gifts. Here’s when the event will start in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Thursday, December 25 at 5:00 PM United States (PST) Thursday, December 25 at 2:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Thursday, December 25 at 10:00 PM India (IST) Friday, December 26 at 3:30 AM Australia (AEDT) Friday, December 26 at 8:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss Santa’s visit. With only two hours available, you’ll need to log in during the event window to receive your Christmas gifts from Santa.

Countdown to Roblox Fisch Santa’s Gift Delivery Event

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before Santa arrives at Northstar Village in Fisch (EST time).

What to Expect at Santa’s Gift Delivery

Santa’s Gift Delivery takes place at Northstar Village during a special two-hour window on Christmas Day. Santa Claus will personally hand out one-time rewards to every player who visits during the live event. These special Christmas gifts are exclusive to this event, making attendance worthwhile for anyone who wants the unique rewards.

The rod wishing system lets players ask Santa for nearly any fishing rod they want. Before the event, players can make their Christmas wish, and Santa might grant it during the gift delivery. This gives players a chance to obtain rods they’ve been hoping for.

That’s all you need to know about Santa’s Gift Delivery live event in Roblox Fisch. Mark your calendar for December 25th at 5:00 PM EST (2:00 PM PST) and get ready to meet Santa at Northstar Village. Don’t miss this magical two-hour Christmas event!