How to Get Santa’s Miracle Rod in Fisch

Santa’s Miracle Rod is one of the limited-time fishing rods in Fisch, exclusive to the Fischmas 2025 event. This legendary rod features incredible stats. The rod’s unique passive abilities include a 20% chance to apply the Santa mutation (8.5x multiplier), 10% chances for various Fischmas mutations, progress from falling presents, and a 10% chance to duplicate caught fish for all players in the server. However, obtaining this rod requires completing a series of challenging quests. This guide explains every step needed to get Santa’s Miracle Rod in Fisch, including all quest requirements, snowman locations, and rewards.

What is Santa’s Miracle Rod in Fisch?

Santa’s Miracle Rod is a special event fishing rod that can only be obtained during the Fischmas 2025 seasonal event by completing Santa’s Fifth Quest. This rod is described as “a festive rod blessed by Santa himself” and features some of the best stats available for any fishing rod in the game.

Santa’s Miracle Rod Stats

Stat Value Lure Speed 125% Luck 125% Control 0.25 Resilience 25% Max Weight Infinite Line Distance Unknown Stage Unknown

The rod comes with multiple powerful passive abilities that activate while fishing:

20% Santa Mutation Chance: Fish have a 20% chance to gain the Santa mutation (8.5x multiplier)

Fish have a 20% chance to gain the Santa mutation (8.5x multiplier) 10% Fischmas Mutation Chance: 10% chance to gain Merry, Gingerbread, or Peppermint mutations (5x multiplier)

10% chance to gain Merry, Gingerbread, or Peppermint mutations (5x multiplier) 10% Frostbitten Chance: 10% chance for Frostbitten mutation (9x multiplier)

10% chance for Frostbitten mutation (9x multiplier) 10% Permafrost Chance: 10% chance for Permafrost mutation (10x multiplier)

10% chance for Permafrost mutation (10x multiplier) Present Progress: Unknown percentage of progress gained from falling presents

Unknown percentage of progress gained from falling presents Fish Duplication: 10% chance to duplicate caught fish and give copies to all players in the server

The combination of high stats and multiple mutation chances makes Santa’s Miracle Rod one of the best rods for farming rare fish and valuable catches during Fischmas.

How to Get Santa’s Miracle Rod in Fisch

To obtain Santa’s Miracle Rod, you must complete all of Santa’s quests in the Northstar Village during the Fischmas 2025 event. There are five main quests plus an additional sixth quest for the rod skin. Here’s what you need to complete:

Quest 1: On The Nice List: Complete the first quest to receive the On The Nice List title.

On The Nice List: Complete the first quest to receive the On The Nice List title. Quest 2: Santa’s Escort: Complete Santa’s Escort quest to earn the Santa’s Hat bobber cosmetic.

Santa’s Escort: Complete Santa’s Escort quest to earn the Santa’s Hat bobber cosmetic. Quest 3: Snack Break Quest: Finish the Snack Break quest to obtain Santa’s Lantern, a special accessory item.

Snack Break Quest: Finish the Snack Break quest to obtain Santa’s Lantern, a special accessory item. Q uest 4: Missing Presents Quest: Complete the Missing Presents quest to unlock the Turbo Sleigh boat.

Missing Presents Quest: Complete the Missing Presents quest to unlock the Turbo Sleigh boat. Quest 5: Present Delivery (Main Quest for Miracle Rod): The Present Delivery quest is the fifth and final main quest required to obtain Santa’s Miracle Rod. This quest has two objectives you must complete:

Objective 1: Deliver 10 Presents to Snowmen at Glacial Ridge

You must find and deliver presents to 10 different snowmen located throughout the Glacial Ridge area. Here are all snowman locations with coordinates:

Snowman # Coordinates Snowman 1 -7131, 152, -18057 Snowman 2 -7131, 152, -18060 Snowman 3 -7114, 152, -18079 Snowman 4 -7107, 140, -18033 Snowman 5 -7002, 145, -17960 Snowman 6 -7068, 140, -17985 Snowman 7 -7123, 162, -17882 Snowman 8 -7146, 163, -17873 Snowman 9 -7143, 162, -17940 Snowman 10 -7213, 162, -17938

Objective 2: Trade Presents with 10 Players

You must trade presents with 10 different players in the game. This is easier than finding snowmen – simply approach other players and initiate trades to exchange presents.

How Long is Santa’s Miracle Rod Available?

Santa’s Miracle Rod is only obtainable during the Fischmas 2025 event. Once the event ends, you can no longer complete Santa’s quests or obtain the rod until Fischmas potentially returns next year. This makes completing the quest chain urgent for players who want this powerful limited-time equipment.