How to Get Smurf Rod in Fisch?

The Smurf Rod was a special fishing rod in Fisch obtained during the Smurfs Movie Event. This event-exclusive rod allowed players to fish in unique Smurf-themed pools and catch rare Smurf mutations. However, the Smurf Rod is no longer available in the current version of Fisch since the Smurfs Movie Event has ended. This guide explains Smurf Rod Fisch stats, how players obtained it during the event, and more.

Smurf Rod Stats in Fisch

The Smurf Rod is a Stage 1 event-exclusive fishing rod available during the Smurfs Movie Event in Fisch. The rod featured a Smurf-themed design with a smiling head and mushroom details, giving it a cute and magical appearance.

Special Features:

Only rod that could fish in the Smurf Pool and Smurf Storm Pool

10% chance to catch Smurf Mutation fish (2x multiplier)

When you caught a Smurf fish, 4 Smurfs appeared behind your character for about 5 seconds

Event-exclusive item that’s now unobtainable

The Smurf Rod has basic stats for a Stage 1 rod but was valuable because it was the only way to access special Smurf fishing locations during the event. Here are the complete stats for the Smurf Rod:

Stat Value Stage Stage 1 Lure Speed 15% Luck 80% Control 0.1 (+10%) Resilience 10% Max Weight 200kg Line Distance 15m Passive Ability 10% chance for Smurf Mutation (2x)

How to Get Smurf Rod (When Event Was Active)

During the Smurfs Movie Event, players obtained the Smurf Rod by following these steps:

Step 1: Wait for the Smurfs Movie Event : The Smurf Rod was only available during the special Smurfs Movie Event period. You had to play during this limited-time event.

: The Smurf Rod was only available during the special Smurfs Movie Event period. You had to play during this limited-time event. Step 2: Find Smurfette : Locate Smurfette NPC in the event area. Smurfette was the quest giver for the Smurf event content.

: Locate Smurfette NPC in the event area. Smurfette was the quest giver for the Smurf event content. Step 3: Talk to Smurfette : Interact with Smurfette for the first time to start the conversation.

: Interact with Smurfette for the first time to start the conversation. Step 4: Start the Where’s the Smurfs? Quest : Smurfette gave you the “Where’s the Smurfs?” quest when you talked to her. Starting this quest was required to get the rod.

: Smurfette gave you the “Where’s the Smurfs?” quest when you talked to her. Starting this quest was required to get the rod. Step 5: Receive the Smurf Rod: The Smurf Rod was rewarded automatically after talking with Smurfette for the first time and starting the quest. You didn’t need to complete the quest to get the rod – just starting it gave you the reward.

Note: This method no longer works because the event has ended and Smurfette is not available in the game anymore.

Enchantments for Smurf Rod

If you have the Smurf Rod from the event, here are the recommended enchantments:

Hasty Enchantment: Increases lure speed significantly, making the rod cast and reel faster.

Increases lure speed significantly, making the rod cast and reel faster. Herculean Enchantment: Increases control, max weight capacity, and progress speed.

Increases control, max weight capacity, and progress speed. Unbreakable Enchantment: Alternative to Herculean if you have the Exalted Relic.

The Smurf Rod is not recommended for optimal money grinding because of its low stage, basic stats, and the fact that the event fishing locations are no longer accessible.

Will the Smurf Rod Return?

There is no official information about whether the Smurf Rod will return to Fisch. Event-exclusive items typically don’t return unless the developers bring back the event or create a special way to obtain legacy items.

Possibilities:

The Smurfs Movie Event might return in the future, allowing new players to get the rod

Developers might create a legacy items shop where old event items can be purchased

The rod might never return, making it a permanent exclusive for players who participated in the original event

Smurf Rod is no longer obtainable as the Smurfs Movie Event has ended. Players who missed the event cannot get this rod currently. The rod was released in Version 1.39.1 and remains as a collectible for players who participated in the original event.