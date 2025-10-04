The Sword of Darkness is a fishing rod added in Version 1.52 during the Lost Jungle update. It can only be obtained during the Black Market admin event and costs 3 billion coins. The rod has very high luck stats but terrible control, making it difficult to use. Here’s how to get it and what you need to know before buying.

How to Get Sword of Darkness in Fisch?

The Sword of Darkness can only be purchased from the Black Market, which is an admin-exclusive event in Fisch. Here’s what you need to know:

Step 1: Wait for Black Market Event : The Black Market is an admin event, which means it only happens when the game developers decide to run it. You can’t trigger it yourself – you just have to be online when admins activate it . The event typically happens during updates or special occasions.

Step 2: Go to Moosewood : When the Black Market event is active, it spawns at Moosewood. Head to this location as soon as you see the event announcement. The Black Market only lasts for 10 minutes, so you need to act fast.

Step 3: Find the Black Market NPC : Once you're at Moosewood, look for the Black Market NPC . Interact with them to open the Black Market shop.

Step 4: Purchase Sword of Darkness: The Sword of Darkness costs 3,000,000,000 coins (3 billion). Make sure you have enough money saved up before the event starts, since you only have 10 minutes to buy it once the Black Market opens.

Sword of Darkness Stats

Stat Value Lure Speed 250% Luck 250% Control -0.2 Resilience -50% Max Kg 1,000,000 kg Price 3,000,000,000 coins How to Get Black Market (Admin Event)

The Sword of Darkness has 250% lure speed and 250% luck, which are high stats. However, it has negative control (-0.2) and negative resilience (-50%), which makes the fishing minigame very difficult. The rod can catch fish up to 1 million kg.

Best Enchants for Sword of Darkness

Since the Sword of Darkness has terrible control and resilience, you want enchants that fix these problems or make the rod easier to use.

Controlled (+0.15 Control) – This is probably the most important enchant for the Sword of Darkness . It brings your control from -0.2 to -0.05, which makes the fishing minigame much more manageable.

Resilient (+35% Resilience) – Helps compensate for the -50% resilience. This won't completely fix the problem, but it makes the rod less punishing when you make mistakes

Mystical (+25% Luck, +45% Resilience, +15% Lure Speed, +10% Progress Speed) – Helps fix the resilience problem while boosting other useful stats. The resilience boost is particularly valuable here.

Using this rod is challenging because of the negative control and resilience stats. When you hook a fish, the fishing minigame becomes much harder – the bar will be more difficult to control and you’ll have less room for error. Even experienced players will struggle to land catches with this rod.

The high luck stat (250%) means you’re more likely to catch rare and valuable fish. We’re not entirely sure about the exact mutation bonuses this rod provides yet – we’ll update this section once we have more information. Based on community reports, it may provide around a 20x value multiplier, which could help with earning money if you can successfully land the catches.