How to Get Treasure Rod in Fisch?

The Treasure Rod has been added again in the latest Fisch update, giving players another fishing rod option to add to their collection. This rod features shimmering gems and comes with a special 20% chance for Coinfall, making it an attractive choice for players looking to earn extra coins while fishing. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Treasure Rod in Fisch including its stats, how to obtain it, the best enchantments to use, and whether it’s actually worth purchasing for your fishing progression.

Treasure Rod Stats in Fisch

The Treasure Rod is a Stage 2 fishing rod with balanced stats designed for early to mid-game progression. Here’s a complete breakdown of its stats

Stat Value Lure Speed 70% Luck 130% Control 0.12 (+12%, resulting in 42% width reeling bar) Resilience 5% Max Weight 10,000kg Line Distance 20m Progress Speed +5% Gemstone Mutation 20% chance (5x multiplier) Gemstone Bonus +1,500C$ per Gemstone fish caught Special Feature 20% chance for Coinfall

The Treasure Rod’s most notable feature is its high 130% luck stat combined with the unique Gemstone mutation passive, which gives a 20% chance to catch Gemstone variants of fish with 5x value multiplier plus an additional 1,500C$ bonus reward.

How to Get Treasure Rod

To obtain the Treasure Rod, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Get the Traveler’s Whistle : You need a Traveler’s Whistle to access Treasure Island. This item is purchased from the Traveling Merchant for 200,000C$ when he spawns. Wait for the merchant to appear and buy the Traveler’s Whistle if you don’t already have one.

: You need a This item is purchased from the Traveling Merchant for 200,000C$ when he spawns. Wait for the merchant to appear and buy the Traveler’s Whistle if you don’t already have one. Step 2: Teleport to Treasure Island : Once you have the Traveler’s Whistle, open your inventory, click on it, select “Other,” and choose the teleport option to Treasure Island.

: Once you have the Traveler’s Whistle, open your inventory, click on it, select “Other,” and choose the teleport option to Treasure Island. Step 3: Find the Treasure Rod: From the spawn point, follow the path and take a left turn. Look for a hole in the middle of the area and jump down into the pit. At the bottom, you’ll find the treasure chest where you can purchase the Treasure Rod for 50,000C$.

Best Enchantments for Treasure Rod

If you decide to use the Treasure Rod for its unique Gemstone mutation ability, here are the recommended enchantments based on your goals:

Momentum enchantment. (Alternative options include Steady for more consistent progress speed, or Swift)

enchantment. (Alternative options include Steady for more consistent progress speed, or Swift) Use Controlled for catching more challenging fish.

for catching more challenging fish. Use Invincible enchantment when fishing in Roslit Volcano

Is the Treasure Rod Worth It?

The Treasure Rod is primarily an early game rod that serves as a decent stepping stone for players progressing through Stage 2 content. While it offers a low cost of 50,000C$ and high luck stat of 130%, making it accessible for newer players, the reality is that its money-making potential is fairly limited compared to other rods available at the same stage. The 20% chance for Gemstone mutation sounds appealing on paper, but the percentage is fairly low in practice, meaning you won’t consistently catch Gemstone fish to maximize the profit potential.