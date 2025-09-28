How to Get the Vinefang Rod in Fisch

The Vinefang Rod is one of the fishing rods in Fisch that you can only get during the limited-time event. This rod is quite decent and has a great passive ability, but there’s a catch – you’ve got to complete a treasure hunt first. Let’s break down everything you need to know about getting the Vinefang rod and making it even better with enchantments.

Vinefang Rod Stats in Fisch

Before we jump into how to get it, let’s talk about why you want this rod in the first place. The Vinefang Rod is a Stage 8 fishing rod with some pretty interesting stats:

Stat Value Lure Speed 80% Luck 117% Control -0.11 (-11%) Resilience -16% Max Weight 25,000kg Line Distance 20m Stage 8

The control stat makes your fishing bar about 19% of the normal width, which is pretty small. Yeah, catching fish gets trickier with such a tiny bar. But here’s the thing – the rod can handle fish up to 25,000kg! What really makes this rod shine is its unique passive ability. After you get two perfect catches in a row, a green Megalodon shows up and helps you catch a higher-rarity fish. Plus, that fish gets a 15-20% weight boost.

How to Get the Vinefang Rod

You can’t buy this rod from any merchant – the only way to get it is by completing the Jungle’s Echo Bone Hunt quest. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Step 1: Find the Jungle Adventurer

First, head to the Jungle’s Echo island during the event (September 27 to October 4, 2025). Go to the center of the island where you’ll find the Jungle Adventurer NPC. He’ll tell you about five Mossjaw bones he needs.

Step 2: Collect All Five Mossjaw Bones

You’ll need to travel to five different islands and fish up specific bones. Here’s where to find each one:

Mossjaw Tail – Go to Moosewood and fish in the pond

– Go to Moosewood and fish in the pond Mossjaw Skull – Head to Roslit Bay and fish under the bridge

– Head to Roslit Bay and fish under the bridge Mossjaw Jaw – Travel to Forsaken Shores and fish in the pond there

– Travel to Forsaken Shores and fish in the pond there Mossjaw Scapula – Visit Mushgrove Swamp and fish near where you see lots of alligators

– Visit Mushgrove Swamp and fish near where you see lots of alligators Mossjaw Spine – Go to Sunstone Island and fish at the small rock behind the Merchant

You don’t need any special bait or weather conditions. Just keep fishing at these spots until you catch each bone. Sometimes it takes a few tries, so don’t give up if you don’t get it right away.

Step 3: Return to the Adventurer

Once you’ve got all five bones, go back to the Jungle Adventurer on Jungle’s Echo island. Show him all the bones, and he’ll give you the Vinefang Rod along with some other rewards like 20 Stag Beetle Bait, the Jungle Explorer boat skin, and the Bone Prospector title.

Best Enchantments for the Vinefang Rod

Now that you’ve got the rod, let’s talk about making it even better with enchantments. Since the Vinefang Rod has low control and resilience, you’ll want to focus on enchantments that help balance these weaknesses while boosting its strengths.

Steady – This is probably your best bet.

– This is probably your best bet. Resilient – With the rod’s -16% resilience, fish already fight pretty hard.

The Vinefang Rod is definitely worth the effort of completing the Bone Hunt quest. Sure, it’s got some challenging stats with that tiny control bar, but the passive ability more than makes up for it. Just remember – this is a limited-time event, so you’ve only got until October 4, 2025 to grab it.