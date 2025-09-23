Fisch Weather and Admin Events – Guide

Weather events are a crucial part of Fisch. Not only do they affect your chances of catching certain species, but the Admin Weather events create special situations, allowing you to reel in unique catches. However, do you know all the weather and admin events in Fisch? Well, this article goes over all of them and shares the crucial details that you should be aware of. So, stick around till the end.

All Weather and Admin Events in Fisch

While most weather events trigger naturally, you can use Totems to manually start specific ones. Once a new weather hits the server, it affects the environment and increases your chance of catching certain species of fish. It is also worth noting that some weather events only happen during the day, while others appear when the moon appears in the sky. Now, let us check out all the currently available weather events that can trigger in Fisch.

1. All Weather Events in Fisch

Image Weather Event When does it happen Totem to trigger it Effect Clear It’s the default weather N/A Gives no special effects Foggy Occurs randomly during the day or night Smokescreen Totem • Slightly reduces the visibility

• Increases your chance of catching fish that prefer the Foggy weather. Windy Occurs randomly during the day or night Windset Totem • Slightly reduces the visibility

• Increases your chance of catching fish that prefer the Foggy weather. Rain Occurs randomly during the day or night Tempest Totem • Slightly reduces the visibility

• Increases your chance of catching fish that prefer the Windy weather. Starfall Occurs randomly during the night Starfall Totem • Stars fall from the sky in the First Sea.

• 10% Progress Speed

• 5% more chance to catch fish with the Nova Mutation. Tornado It no longer spawns naturally N/A • 20% Lure Speed Rainbow Occurs randomly Sundial Totem • Slightly reduces the visibility

• Increases your chance of catching fish that prefer the Rainy weather. Eclipse Occurs randomly during the day Eclipse Totem • 10% chance of catching fish with the Solarblaze Mutation.

• Spawns the Solar Fragment, which is required to open the Ancient Archives.

• Necessary to activate the Fang of Eclipse. Aurora Borealis Occurs randomly during the night Aurora Totem • Gives you a 7x Luck Boost – Night of Fireflies Occurs randomly only during the night N/A • Increases your chance of catching Nocturnal fish by 2x. – Night of Luminous Occurs randomly during the night Sparkling Totem • 10% more chance of catching fish with the Sparkling Mutation. – Shiny Surge Occurs randomly during the day or night Shiny Totem • 3% more chance of catching fish with the Shiny Mutation. – Mutation Surge Occurs randomly during the night Mutation Totem • Gives a 10% Luck boost

• 15% chance of catching fish with the Mythical Mutation.

• 5% more chance of catching fish with the Shiny and Sparkling mutations.

• 5% more chance of catching fish with the Rainbow Cluster mutation.

• You get 1.5 times more money for selling fish

• There is a 30% higher chance that you will catch the Lobster Kings if it spawns during this event. – Moonlit Mirage Occurs randomly during the night N/A • Fish caught during this event have a chance of getting the Lunar Mutation.

• +5% weight and value for all fish caught during the event.

• 0.1% chance of catching the Lunar Threads.

2. All Admin Events in Fish

The Admin events are special events that can only be triggered by the developer or other admins. Hence, they are relatively rare but also provide incredible boosts. Players are recommended not to miss such events since this allows them to catch rare fish or get massive buufs, temporarily increasing their stats. Below, we have listed all such events.

Image Event Name Effect Duration Goldstorm • Turns the sky Golden

• Increases the sell value of fish by 2x.

• Has a chance to give Golden, Radiant, and Lustrous mutations to fish.

• Gives a small chance to catch Golden Scylla, Golden Nessie, and Golden Coins. 5 minutes Bucket Bloom • Turns the sky purple

• Caught fish have a chance to get the Mace mutation.

• Increases your chance of getting Mustard. 5 minutes Skies of Anguish • Turns the sky dark red

• Has a chance to apply the Tormented mutation to caught fish.

• You have a small chance of getting Banana, Black Iron Bucket, and Tarnished Moongill. 5 minutes Spectral Tide • Turns the sky dark blue and foggy

• Gives you 2x XP while the event is active

• Increases your chance of catching fish with the Soulless, Wisp, Haunted, and Spectral mutations

• You have a small chance of catching Ghost, Ghoul, and Poltergeist 5 minutes Snowstorm • Turns the sky light blue and foggy

• Gives you 2x Luck and 2x XP while the event lasts

• Increases your chance of catching fish with the Chilled, Glacial, Frozen, and Snowy mutations.

• You have a small chance to get Snowflake, Snowman, and Fridge.

• You also have a small chance of getting the Frostbane Rod. 10 minutes Null Tide • Turns the sky grey and foggy

• Gives you 20x Luck and 4x XP

• Increases your chance of catching fish with the Surreal mutation.

• You have a small chance of getting Singularity. 3 minutes Verdant Vortex • Turns the sky green

• Gives you 50x Luck

Increases your chance of catching fish with the Botanic, Rooted, Venemous, and Cholorwoken mutations.

• You have a small chance of getting Frog, Sacred Lotus, and Orchid. 5 minutes Emojis • Increases your chance of catching emoji fish 3 minutes Fish Event Increases your chance of catching the 🐟 5 minutes Blackout • Turns the sky black

• Gives you 2x Sell Value, 10x Luck, and 3x XP.

• Increases your chance of catching fish with the Darkened and Lightened mutation.

• You have a small chance of getting Flashlight. 1 minute Bloop Fishes • You have a small chance of getting the Bloop Fish. 5 minutes Cosmic Relics • Turns the sky dark blue and foggy

• You have a small chance of getting Cosmic Relic. 3 minutes Pure Chaos • Turns the sky dark blue and foggy

• Gives you 1000x Luck, 5x XP, and 5x Sell Value while the event lasts.

• Increases your chance of catching fish with the Mace, Surreal, Tormented, and Lightened mutations.

• You have a chance of catching all the special fish during this event.

• You also have a chance of catching all the secret fish. 5 minutes 67 Warriors • Gives you 6767x Luck, 0.67x XP, 0.67x Sell Value.

• Increases your chance of catching fish with the 67, Greedy, Mango, and Cracked mutations.

• You have a chance of getting mango, Mustard, Frank, and Mustard Hat. 5 minutes Pond Emperor Uprising • Gives you 5x Luck and 5x XP

• All the fish that you catch turn into Baby Pond Emperor and have color variations. 3 minutes Secret Storm • Turns the sky black and foggy

• Gives you 500x Luck

• Increases your chance of catching fish with the Botanic, Mango, and Wisp mutations.

• Gives you a chance of getting Ancient Kraken, Resin, Abyssborn, Banana, and Monstrosity. 3 minutes Mango Event • Turns the sky red

• Gives you 607x Luck

• Increases your chance of catching fish with the Mango mutation.

• Gives you a chance of getting Rare Mango Smoothie, Mango Whale, and Mango. 3 minutes Semi Chaos • Gives you 800x Luck, 3x Sell Value, and 3x XP.

• Increases your chance of getting fish from the Pure Chaos event. 5 minutes Mayhem • Gives you 5000x Luck, 8x Sell Value, and 8x XP.

• Increases your chance of getting fish from the Pure Chaos event.

• Caught fish have a chance of getting Mayhem, Radiant, and Mango mutations. 5 minutes – Glitchstorm • Gives you 1.15372x XP and 453495x Luck

• Increases your chance of catching fish with the Fragmented mutation.

• Gives you a chance of getting Glitch Cap, Glitched Shade, and Broken Scylla N/A – Emberflame Hogchokers • Increases your chance of getting the Emberflame Hogchoker. N/A – Apex Leviathan • Increases your chance of getting the Apex Leviathan. N/A – Aliens • Increases your chance of catching fish with the Alien mutation.

• Gives you a chance of getting Alien Hat, Alien Buddy, Parasite, UFO, and Jellubop. N/A – Lucky Cosmic Relics • Gives you a chance to get Cosmic Relic. 3 minutes Galaxy • Turns the sky black and foggy.

• Gives you 5x XP and 46838 Luck.

• Increases your chance of catching fish with the Galaxy mutation.

• Gives you a chance of getting Star, Moon, and Rocket. N/A Egg Horde • Gives you 2020x Luck and 1.21x XP.

• Increases your chance of getting various egg variants. N/A – Tentacles • Turns the sky blue and foggy.

• Gives you 100x Luck and 5x XP.

• Gives you a chance to get Mr. Tentacles, Dr. Ishmael, and Cousin Tentacles. N/A – Tacos • Turns the sky black and foggy.

• Gives you 46838x Luck and 5x XP.

• Increases your chance of catching fish with the Galaxy mutation.

• Gives you a chance to get Taco. N/A – Supersizer • Gives you 3x Server XP and 1000x Server Luck.

• Increases your chance of catching fish with the Supersizez mutation. N/A – Earthquake • Gives you 2x Server XP and 20,000x Server Luck. N/A – Food • Gives you 600 Server Luck.

• Gives you a chance to get Bloxy Cola, Turkey Leg, and Cheez Burger. N/A – Lucky Cosmic Relics • Gives you a chance to get Cosmic Relics. N/A – Mega Mayhem • Gives you 10x Server XP and 50,000x Server Luck. N/A

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later. We will update the list when the developer adds new events or weather to Fisch.