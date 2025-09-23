Home » Gaming » Fisch Weather and Admin Events – Guide

Weather events are a crucial part of Fisch. Not only do they affect your chances of catching certain species, but the Admin Weather events create special situations, allowing you to reel in unique catches. However, do you know all the weather and admin events in Fisch? Well, this article goes over all of them and shares the crucial details that you should be aware of. So, stick around till the end.

All Weather and Admin Events in Fisch

While most weather events trigger naturally, you can use Totems to manually start specific ones. Once a new weather hits the server, it affects the environment and increases your chance of catching certain species of fish. It is also worth noting that some weather events only happen during the day, while others appear when the moon appears in the sky. Now, let us check out all the currently available weather events that can trigger in Fisch.

1. All Weather Events in Fisch

ImageWeather EventWhen does it happenTotem to trigger itEffect
weather events in FischClearIt’s the default weatherN/AGives no special effects
weather events in FischFoggyOccurs randomly during the day or nightSmokescreen Totem Slightly reduces the visibility
Increases your chance of catching fish that prefer the Foggy weather.
weather events in FischWindyOccurs randomly during the day or nightWindset Totem Slightly reduces the visibility
Increases your chance of catching fish that prefer the Foggy weather.
weather events in FischRainOccurs randomly during the day or nightTempest Totem Slightly reduces the visibility
Increases your chance of catching fish that prefer the Windy weather.
weather events in FischStarfallOccurs randomly during the nightStarfall Totem Stars fall from the sky in the First Sea.
10% Progress Speed
5% more chance to catch fish with the Nova Mutation.
weather events in FischTornadoIt no longer spawns naturallyN/A 20% Lure Speed
weather events in FischRainbowOccurs randomlySundial Totem Slightly reduces the visibility
Increases your chance of catching fish that prefer the Rainy weather.
weather events in FischEclipseOccurs randomly during the dayEclipse Totem 10% chance of catching fish with the Solarblaze Mutation.
Spawns the Solar Fragment, which is required to open the Ancient Archives.
Necessary to activate the Fang of Eclipse.
weather events in FischAurora BorealisOccurs randomly during the nightAurora Totem Gives you a 7x Luck Boost
Night of FirefliesOccurs randomly only during the nightN/A Increases your chance of catching Nocturnal fish by 2x.
Night of LuminousOccurs randomly during the nightSparkling Totem 10% more chance of catching fish with the Sparkling Mutation.
Shiny SurgeOccurs randomly during the day or nightShiny Totem 3% more chance of catching fish with the Shiny Mutation.
Mutation SurgeOccurs randomly during the nightMutation Totem Gives a 10% Luck boost
15% chance of catching fish with the Mythical Mutation.
5% more chance of catching fish with the Shiny and Sparkling mutations.
5% more chance of catching fish with the Rainbow Cluster mutation.
You get 1.5 times more money for selling fish
There is a 30% higher chance that you will catch the Lobster Kings if it spawns during this event.
Moonlit MirageOccurs randomly during the nightN/A Fish caught during this event have a chance of getting the Lunar Mutation.
+5% weight and value for all fish caught during the event.
0.1% chance of catching the Lunar Threads.

2. All Admin Events in Fish

The Admin events are special events that can only be triggered by the developer or other admins. Hence, they are relatively rare but also provide incredible boosts. Players are recommended not to miss such events since this allows them to catch rare fish or get massive buufs, temporarily increasing their stats. Below, we have listed all such events.

ImageEvent NameEffectDuration
weather events in Fisch GoldstormGoldstorm Turns the sky Golden
Increases the sell value of fish by 2x.
Has a chance to give Golden, Radiant, and Lustrous mutations to fish.
Gives a small chance to catch Golden Scylla, Golden Nessie, and Golden Coins.		5 minutes
weather events in Fisch bucket bloomBucket Bloom Turns the sky purple
Caught fish have a chance to get the Mace mutation.
Increases your chance of getting Mustard.		5 minutes
weather events in Fisch skies of anguishSkies of Anguish Turns the sky dark red
Has a chance to apply the Tormented mutation to caught fish.
You have a small chance of getting Banana, Black Iron Bucket, and Tarnished Moongill.		5 minutes
weather events in Fisch spectral tideSpectral Tide Turns the sky dark blue and foggy
Gives you 2x XP while the event is active
Increases your chance of catching fish with the Soulless, Wisp, Haunted, and Spectral mutations
You have a small chance of catching Ghost, Ghoul, and Poltergeist		5 minutes
weather events in Fisch snowstormSnowstorm Turns the sky light blue and foggy
Gives you 2x Luck and 2x XP while the event lasts
Increases your chance of catching fish with the Chilled, Glacial, Frozen, and Snowy mutations.
You have a small chance to get Snowflake, Snowman, and Fridge.
You also have a small chance of getting the Frostbane Rod.		10 minutes
weather events in Fisch nulltideNull Tide Turns the sky grey and foggy
Gives you 20x Luck and 4x XP
Increases your chance of catching fish with the Surreal mutation.
You have a small chance of getting Singularity.		3 minutes
weather events in Fisch verdant vortexVerdant Vortex Turns the sky green
Gives you 50x Luck
Increases your chance of catching fish with the Botanic, Rooted, Venemous, and Cholorwoken mutations.
You have a small chance of getting Frog, Sacred Lotus, and Orchid.		5 minutes
weather events in Fisch emojisEmojis Increases your chance of catching emoji fish3 minutes
weather events in Fisch fish eventFish EventIncreases your chance of catching the 🐟5 minutes
weather events in Fisch blackoutBlackout Turns the sky black
Gives you 2x Sell Value, 10x Luck, and 3x XP.
Increases your chance of catching fish with the Darkened and Lightened mutation.
You have a small chance of getting Flashlight.		1 minute
weather events in Fisch bloopfishBloop Fishes You have a small chance of getting the Bloop Fish.5 minutes
weather events in Fisch cosmic relicCosmic Relics Turns the sky dark blue and foggy
You have a small chance of getting Cosmic Relic.		3 minutes
weather events in Fisch pure chaosPure Chaos Turns the sky dark blue and foggy
Gives you 1000x Luck, 5x XP, and 5x Sell Value while the event lasts.
Increases your chance of catching fish with the Mace, Surreal, Tormented, and Lightened mutations.
You have a chance of catching all the special fish during this event.
You also have a chance of catching all the secret fish.		5 minutes
weather events in Fisch 67 event67 Warriors Gives you 6767x Luck, 0.67x XP, 0.67x Sell Value.
Increases your chance of catching fish with the 67, Greedy, Mango, and Cracked mutations.
You have a chance of getting mango, Mustard, Frank, and Mustard Hat.		5 minutes
weather events in Fisch pond emperor uprisingPond Emperor Uprising Gives you 5x Luck and 5x XP
All the fish that you catch turn into Baby Pond Emperor and have color variations.		3 minutes
weather events in Fisch secret stormSecret Storm Turns the sky black and foggy
Gives you 500x Luck
Increases your chance of catching fish with the Botanic, Mango, and Wisp mutations.
Gives you a chance of getting Ancient Kraken, Resin, Abyssborn, Banana, and Monstrosity.		3 minutes
weather events in Fisch mangoMango Event Turns the sky red
Gives you 607x Luck
Increases your chance of catching fish with the Mango mutation.
Gives you a chance of getting Rare Mango Smoothie, Mango Whale, and Mango.		3 minutes
weather events in Fisch semi chaosSemi Chaos Gives you 800x Luck, 3x Sell Value, and 3x XP.
Increases your chance of getting fish from the Pure Chaos event.		5 minutes
weather events in Fisch MayhemMayhem Gives you 5000x Luck, 8x Sell Value, and 8x XP.
Increases your chance of getting fish from the Pure Chaos event.
Caught fish have a chance of getting Mayhem, Radiant, and Mango mutations.		5 minutes
Glitchstorm Gives you 1.15372x XP and 453495x Luck
Increases your chance of catching fish with the Fragmented mutation.
Gives you a chance of getting Glitch Cap, Glitched Shade, and Broken Scylla		N/A
Emberflame Hogchokers Increases your chance of getting the Emberflame Hogchoker.N/A
Apex Leviathan Increases your chance of getting the Apex Leviathan.N/A
Aliens Increases your chance of catching fish with the Alien mutation.
Gives you a chance of getting Alien Hat, Alien Buddy, Parasite, UFO, and Jellubop.		N/A
Lucky Cosmic Relics Gives you a chance to get Cosmic Relic.3 minutes
weather events in Fisch galaxyGalaxy Turns the sky black and foggy.
Gives you 5x XP and 46838 Luck.
Increases your chance of catching fish with the Galaxy mutation.
Gives you a chance of getting Star, Moon, and Rocket.		N/A
weather events in Fisch egg hordeEgg Horde Gives you 2020x Luck and 1.21x XP.
Increases your chance of getting various egg variants.		N/A
Tentacles Turns the sky blue and foggy.
Gives you 100x Luck and 5x XP.
Gives you a chance to get Mr. Tentacles, Dr. Ishmael, and Cousin Tentacles.		N/A
Tacos Turns the sky black and foggy.
Gives you 46838x Luck and 5x XP.
Increases your chance of catching fish with the Galaxy mutation.
Gives you a chance to get Taco.		N/A
Supersizer Gives you 3x Server XP and 1000x Server Luck.
Increases your chance of catching fish with the Supersizez mutation.		N/A
Earthquake Gives you 2x Server XP and 20,000x Server Luck.N/A
Food Gives you 600 Server Luck.
Gives you a chance to get Bloxy Cola, Turkey Leg, and Cheez Burger.		N/A
Lucky Cosmic Relics Gives you a chance to get Cosmic Relics.N/A
Mega Mayhem Gives you 10x Server XP and 50,000x Server Luck.N/A

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later. We will update the list when the developer adds new events or weather to Fisch.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

