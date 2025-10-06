How to Get Wind Elemental Rod in Fisch

The Wind Elemental is a fishing rod added in Version 1.52 during the Lost Jungle update. It has extremely high stats with 555% lure speed and 555% luck, making it quite a good rod to add to your rods inventory. However, getting it requires completing three very difficult quests. Here’s how to get it.

How to Find the Wind Master NPC

The Wind Elemental Rod is obtained through quests from the Wind Master NPC at the Northern Expedition.

Step 1: Go to Northern Expedition : Take your boat to the Northern Expedition island and enter the portal.

: Take your boat to the Northern Expedition island and enter the portal. Step 2: Climb the Mountain : You’ll find ladders to climb a small mountain. Go to coordinates (19800, 905, 5450) to find the Wind Master NPC standing near a rock at the top.

: You’ll find ladders to climb a small mountain. Go to coordinates (19800, 905, 5450) to find the Wind Master NPC standing near a rock at the top. Step 3: Talk to the Wind Master: Interact with the NPC to start the quest chain. You’ll need to complete three tasks to get the Wind Elemental Rod.

Quest 1: Shiny Giant Bait Crate

The Wind Master wants a Shiny Giant Bait Crate that weighs over 12.8kg.

Step 1: Catch a Shiny Bait Crate : Fish in the ocean until you catch a Shiny Bait Crate.

: Fish in the ocean until you catch a Shiny Bait Crate. Step 2: Return to Wind Master: Bring the Shiny Giant Bait Crate back to the Wind Master to complete the first quest.

Quest 2: Shiny Sparkling King’s Blessing Pufferfish

This is where things get very difficult. You need to catch a Pufferfish that is both Shiny AND Sparkling AND has the King’s Blessing mutation.

What You Need:

Poseidon Rod (or another high-luck rod)

Blessed enchantment on your rod

Shiny Totem

Sparkling Totem (or Blessed enchant for sparkling chance)

How to Get It:

Fish near Roslit Bay around coordinates (-1435, 125, 460), which is the Pufferfish abundance area. You need to use a Shiny Totem to get the shiny mutation, and either use the Blessed enchantment or fish during specific conditions to get the sparkling mutation. This combination is extremely rare because you need three specific things on one fish. It might take hundreds or thousands of catches before you get this exact combination.

Quest 3: Shiny Blessed Whale Shark

The final task requires catching a Whale Shark that is both Shiny and has the Blessed mutation.

What You Need:

Seraphic Rod (or another high-end rod)

Blessed enchantment

Shiny Totem

How to Get It:

Wait for the Whale Shark event to start. When the event is active, use your Seraphic Rod with Blessed enchantment and activate a Shiny Totem. Fish during the event until you catch a Whale Shark that has both the Shiny attribute and Blessed mutation. This is also very difficult because Whale Sharks are already rare event fish, and getting both the shiny attribute and blessed mutation on one is extremely unlikely.

Wind Elemental Rod Stats

Stat Value Lure Speed 555% Luck 555% Control 0.055 (35.5% bar width) Resilience 55% Max Kg Infinite Passive Instantly fills 50% of the bar every catch, 25% chance for Heavenly mutation (6× value), +50% Progress Speed during Windy weather

The passive ability is very strong – it automatically fills 50% of the catching bar on every catch, making it much easier to land fish. It also has a 25% chance to give the Heavenly mutation (6× sell value) and gets +50% progress speed during windy weather.

Best Enchants for Wind Elemental Rod

The Wind Elemental already has extremely high base stats, so you want enchants that either maximize its strengths or cover its few weaknesses.

Divine (+45% Luck, +20% Resilience, +20% Lure Speed) – Boosts luck to 600% and improves resilience to 75%. Good all-around enchant.

– Boosts luck to 600% and improves resilience to 75%. Good all-around enchant. Resilient (+35% Resilience) – Brings resilience from 55% to 90%, making the rod more forgiving.

– Brings resilience from 55% to 90%, making the rod more forgiving. Mystical (+25% Luck, +45% Resilience, +15% Lure Speed, +10% Progress Speed) – All-around stat boost that pushes luck to 580% and resilience to 100%.

Is Wind Elemental Worth It?

The Wind Elemental is one of the strongest rods in the game with excellent stats and a powerful passive ability. However, the quests to get it are brutal. You need to catch multiple fish with extremely rare combinations of mutations and attributes, which could take days or even weeks of grinding.

Quest 2 is particularly difficult because you need a Pufferfish with Shiny, Sparkling, AND King’s Blessing all at once. The odds of this are incredibly low. Quest 3 is also challenging because you need to wait for the Whale Shark event and then get lucky with both shiny and blessed on the same catch.

If you’re a dedicated player who already has good rods and totems, the Wind Elemental is worth working toward. The 555% lure speed and luck make it excellent for catching rare fish and making money. The passive that fills 50% of the bar automatically is also very helpful.

However, if you’re a newer player or don’t have the patience for extremely rare catches, you’re probably better off using other high-end rods like the Seraphic Rod or Rod of the Forgotten Fang. The Wind Elemental is more of an endgame goal for completionists rather than something you need to progress in the game.