Fish It – Best Baits and Enchantments For All Fishing Rod

Having the right fishing rod is crucial in Fish It. However, you must also pair them with the right bait and enchantment to draw out their full potential. But, do you know how to enchant a fishing rod in the game, or which baits and enchants would work best with your fishing rod? Now, it is natural to be confused since this feature is not explained properly in the game. Hence, we have prepared a guide to help you pick the best baits and enchants for all your fishing rods in Fish It.

Best Bait and Enchantments for Your Rods in Fish It

Below, we have prepared the complete list of all the fishing rods in Fish It, along with the best Enchants and Baits that you should pair them with. Note that the recommendations are based on the enchants and baits that can compensate for your rod’s worst stats or make them even better.

Fishing Rod Best Enchants Best Baits Angler Rod – Leprechaun II

– Empowered – Aether Bait Ghostfinn Rod – Leprechaun II

– Big Hunter I

– Cursed I – Aether Bait Ares Rod – Reeler

– Empowered – Dark Matter Bait

– Aether Bait Astral Rod – Empowered

– Leprechaun II – Dark Matter Bait

– Aether Bait Chrome Rod – Reeler

– Leprechaun II – Dark Matter Bait

– Aether Bait Steampunk Rod – Reeler – Dark Matter Bait

– Aether Bait Midnight Rod – Empowered I

– Leprechaun I/II – Dark Matter Bait

– Aether Bait Lucky Rod – Empowered I

– Reeler – Dark Matter Bait

– Aether Bait Ice Rod – Leprechaun I/II – Dark Matter Bait

– Aether Bait Demascus Rod – Empowered I

– Reeler I – Dark Matter Bait

– Aether Bait Grass Rod – Empowered

– Reeler – Midnight Bait Toy Rod – Empowered

– Leprechaun I/II – Midnight Bait Lava Rod – Big Hunter I – Midnight Bait Luck Rod – Empowered I – Midnight Bait Starter Rod – Stargazer I – Midnight Bait Carbon Rod – Stormhunter I – Midnight Bait

How to Enchant Your Fishing Rod in Fish It

To enchant your fishing rod in the game, you must first acquire an Enchant Stone. You can randomly find this object while fishing in the game. Once you have it in your inventory, simply follow these instructions:

Spawn your boat by talking to the Boat Expert NPC. Hop onto your boat and reach the Esoteric Depths island. Head down and interact with the Esoteric Gatekeeper. Pay him 400 Coins to use the elevator. Go inside the elevator and press the E button to head down. Head straight to reach The Altar. Open your inventory and equip the Enchant Stone. Press E to place the stone on the altar and start the process. Wait for your rod to obtain a random enchantment.

It is worth noting that getting an enchantment is completely based on luck. You cannot decide which enchantment you want, hence it is recommended to stock your supply of Enchant Stones. This way, you can keep using the Altar until you have what you desire.

With this, you have reached the end of this best Baits and Enchants for all your fishing rods in Fish It guide. Make sure to check back again when the developer adds a new Fishing Rod or an Enchantment to the game.