Bobbers are one of the most important accessories you can use in Fish It Roblox. They give your rod permanent stat boosts that help you catch better fish. If you want to complete your collection and max out your fishing stats, you need to know which bobbers to get and where to find them.

What Are Bobbers in Fish It?

Bobbers (sometimes called Bait in the game) are passive rod enhancers that add permanent buffs when you equip them. They help you boost your luck, increase mutation chances, improve shiny odds, and gain more EXP from fishing. If you’re serious about catching rare fish, investing in good bobbers is a must. You can get bobbers from Seth NPC at the Baits Shop.

All Bobbers in Fish It and How to Get Them

Here is the complete list of all Bobbers in Fish It and how to get them:

1. Buyable Bobbers

These are all the buyable bobbers. You can get them at the Fisherman Island:

Bobber Name Bobber Icon Price Stats Starter Bobber Free +0% Luck Topwater Bobber $100 +8% Luck Midnight Bobber $3,000 +22% Luck Nature Bobber $83,000 +45% Luck

+4% EXP Gain Chroma Bobber $290,000 +100% Luck Dark Matter Bobber $630,000 +160% Luck

+5% EXP Gain

+5% Shiny Chance Corrupt Bobber $1,150,000 +200% Luck

+10% Mutation Chance

+10% Shiny Chance Aether Bobber $3,700,000 +240% Luck

+20% Mutation Chance

+10% Shiny Chance

2. Travelling Merchant Bobbers

The Travelling Merchant shows up randomly, so keep an eye out for them. They sell some unique bobbers you can’t get anywhere else. The Singularity Bobber has the highest luck stat in the game at 380%, but it’s expensive and only gives luck. Whether it’s worth it depends on your playstyle.

Bobber Name Bobber Icon Price Stats Royal Bait Bobber $425,000 +130% Luck

+30% Gold Mutation Chance Singularity Bobber $8,200,000 +380% Luck

3. Gift Bobbers

This one is free and easy to get. Just like the game and join the group to claim it. It’s not powerful, but every bit of luck helps when you’re starting out.

Bobber Name Bobber Icon How to Get Stats Beach Ball Bobber Like the game and join the Roblox Group +5% Luck

4. Gamepass Bobbers

These bobbers are pretty solid if you want to spend Robux, but honestly, you can get much better stats by just grinding for the Dark Matter or Aether Bobber. Save your Robux unless you really want to speed things up.

Bobber Name Bobber Icon Price Stats Location Gold Bobber 445 Robux +25% Luck Fisherman Island/VIP Package (Store) Hyper Bobber 999 Robux +40% Luck Fisherman Island/Hyper Boat Pack (Store)

Best Bobbers in Fish It

For early to mid-game players, I recommend saving up for the Dark Matter Bobber. It costs 630,000 coins and gives you 160% luck, 5% EXP gain, and 5% shiny chance. That’s excellent value for the price.

Once you’re in the late game, the Aether Bobber is the best choice. It costs 3,700,000 coins and gives you 240% luck, 20% mutation chance, and 10% shiny chance. These stats make it the top bobber you can buy from the regular shop.

Always equip a bobber when fishing in Fish It. Even the free Starter Bobber is better than nothing. As you earn more coins, upgrade to better bobbers to increase your chances of catching rare, shiny, and mutated fish. The investment pays off quickly when you start reeling in valuable catches. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki!