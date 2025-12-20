Fish It Christmas Week 2 Update: Release Date and Countdown

The first week of Christmas in Fish It is going to be finished, but don’t be sad. The developer is giving us another week of more rewards. Fish It Christmas Week 2 update will keep on giving us festive celebrations. If you’re wondering when you can play this festive event, we’ve got all the details you need right here.

Fish It Christmas Week 2 Update Release Date

The Fish It Christmas Week 2 update drops on Saturday, December 20th, 2025, at 7:00 PM PT. This is the second part of the Christmas celebration, giving us even more holiday content after the awesome Week 1 update that gave us Christmas Island. Here’s when the update goes live in your time zone:

Time Zone Date PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, December 20, 2025 – 7:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, December 20, 2025 – 10:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Sunday, December 21, 2025 – 4:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Sunday, December 21, 2025 – 8:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, December 21, 2025 – 12:00 PM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) Sunday, December 21, 2025 – 2:00 PM

The event runs for a full week, so you’ll have plenty of time to join the fun and grab all the rewards before it ends on December 28th, 2025. Make sure you mark your calendar so you don’t miss out on this event.

Countdown to Fish It Christmas Week 2 Update

The Christmas Week 2 Update isn’t live yet as of now, but it’s coming soon. Once the event starts, you’ll be able to jump into Fish It and catch all the special holiday fish. Here is the countdown until the event is live:

This is your second chance to experience the Christmas magic in Fish It. If you missed anything from Week 1, Week 2 will definitely keep the holiday spirit going.

What to Expect

Week 2 of the Christmas event builds on everything you loved from Week 1. The developers are keeping the Christmas Island location active while adding exciting new features for you to enjoy. Here is what to expect:

200,000 Luck Admin Event – This is the big one. The admins are running a special admin abuse event that gives you a massive 200,000 luck boost. This will increase your chances of catching rare and legendary fish during the event period.

– This is the big one. The admins are running a special admin abuse event that gives you a massive 200,000 luck boost. This will increase your chances of catching rare and legendary fish during the event period. More Christmas Content – Week 2 adds even more holiday-themed items, fish, and activities on top of what Week 1 brought.

– Week 2 adds even more holiday-themed items, fish, and activities on top of what Week 1 brought. Christmas Island Still Available – The Christmas Island from Week 1 stays open, so you can keep exploring this special winter location and catch all the exclusive fish that spawn there.

The 200,000 luck boost is something you definitely want to take advantage of. With luck this high, you’ll have way better odds of reeling in those super rare fish with your rods and bobbers, that usually take forever to find. Try fishing in different spots around Christmas Island to see which ones give you the best catches during this event.

While you’re waiting for the update to be live, don’t forget to also check out our dedicated Fish It wiki to find more information about this game and its features.