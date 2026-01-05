How to Get Diamond Rod in Fish It

The Diamond Rod is now one of the toughest items to get in Fish It. The developer said it’s an endgame rod, so you’ll need to put in some work to get this, but of course, it’s going to be worth it. Here’s everything you need to know to get a Diamond Rod in Fish It.

How to Get a Diamond Rod in Fish It

To get the Diamond Rod, you first need to complete a quest from the Diamond Researcher. To find him, you just need to go to the Mutation Cellar area. You can find this place at Fisherman Island, just right of the stairs going up to the shopping area, with a diamond poster pointing at a door. Enter the door and teleport to the cellar.

Inside, you will find the Diamond Researcher NPC (his name is Lary) to kick off the quest. Here’s what Lary wants from you:

Own the Elemental Rods – You need all four of them first.

– You need all four of them first. Catch a Secret Fish at Coral Reefs – Only two Secret Fish spawn here.

– Only two Secret Fish spawn here. Catch a Secret Fish at Tropical Grove – Just one Secret Fish available here.

– Just one Secret Fish available here. Bring a Mutated Gemstone Ruby – More on this below.

– More on this below. Bring a Lochness Monster – You’ll need to travel for this one.

– You’ll need to travel for this one. Catch 1,000 fish with a Perfect Throw – This takes time and practice.

Some are easily done, but some of them are also a bit tricky. I will show you and break down the tricky parts:

Where to Find Secret Fish

Here are the locations to find the Secret Fish:

Coral Reefs : Travel here with your boat from Fisherman Island. Fish anywhere in the area. Use Luck Potions to boost your chances, especially during Admin Abuse events. You can AFK fish here if you want.

: Travel here with your boat from Fisherman Island. Fish anywhere in the area. Use Luck Potions to boost your chances, especially during Admin Abuse events. You can AFK fish here if you want. Tropical Grove: This island is back-left, from your spawn point on Fisherman Island, right next to Coral Reefs POI. There’s only one Secret Fish here, but you can also catch Rubies in this spot.

Where to Find Mutated Ruby

Rubies show up in three places: Tropical Grove, Lost Isle Treasure Room, and the Ocean. Once you catch one, use a Mutation Potion on it or hope RNG works in your favor. This part is actually easier than hunting Secret Fish.

Where to Find Lochness Monster

You can only catch Lochness Monster at Kohana Island, which is the one with the volcano. Fish there until you hook it.

Once you’ve got everything, head back to Lary and hand over the items. Congrats! The Diamond Rod is yours to use. With this rod, you can now fish for even more rare catches. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki.

