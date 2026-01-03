Fish It Diamond Rod Update: Release Date and Countdown

After the New Year’s event, the upcoming Fish It Diamond Rod Update is dropping this Saturday, and this time, the game will give you some exciting new stuff. If you’ve been grinding for better fishing gear, this update is exactly what you need. Here is all the information you need to know for the next update in Fish It.

Fish It Diamond Rod Update Release Date and Time

The Diamond Rod Update launches on January 3rd, 2026, at 4:00 PM PT, but the exact time will be different depending on where you live. Here’s when the update drops in your timezone:

Timezone Release Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) January 3, 2026 – 4:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) January 3, 2026 – 7:00 PM CET (Central European Time) January 4, 2026 – 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) January 4, 2026 – 5:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) January 4, 2026 – 9:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) January 4, 2026 – 10:00 AM

Make sure you mark your calendar so you don’t miss out on the MEGA luck event that’s happening right when the update launches. You’ll want to be online as soon as possible to take advantage of it.

Countdown to Fish It Diamond Rod Update

The countdown is on! You’ve got just a short wait until the Diamond Rod update drops in Fish It. Here is the countdown for the event:

What to Expect

This is not a regular update. The developers are sharing on Discord that they are going to throw in Christmas cave time buffs, brand new quests to complete, and a special 3-hour MEGA luck event that’ll help you earn some rare catches. Here is the list of what to expect from the update:

Diamond Rod – This new fishing rod will likely be one of the best rods in the game.

– This new fishing rod will likely be one of the best rods in the game. Christmas Cave Time Buff – Even though the holidays are over, you’re still getting special time bonuses for the Christmas cave area.

– Even though the holidays are over, you’re still getting special time bonuses for the Christmas cave area. New Quests – Fresh tasks to complete that’ll keep you busy throughout the event. These quests will probably reward you with coins, or maybe even special items you can’t get anywhere else.

– Fresh tasks to complete that’ll keep you busy throughout the event. These quests will probably reward you with coins, or maybe even special items you can’t get anywhere else. 3-Hour MEGA Luck Event – MEGA luck means your chances of catching rare fish shoot way up.

This will start right when the update goes live, so you’d better check the countdown above and join the game as fast as possible. Stock up on bobbers if you need to and clear some space in your inventory, because you might need that space for new fish! If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki.