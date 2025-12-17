Home » Gaming » All Enchantments in Fish It and How to Use Them

All Enchantments in Fish It and How to Use Them

Catching better fish, increasing your luck, and improving your overall fishing efficiency can all be done by using Enchantments in Fish It. With various stat boosts available, enchanting your fishing rod is a must. In this guide, I will show you the full list of all enchantments in Fish It, plus how to get and use them.

Enchantments Fish It

How to Add Enchantments in Fish It

To add enchantments to your fishing rod in Fish It, you need an Enchant Stone. This item is super rare. You’ve only got a 1 in 2,900 chance of catching one while fishing. You can actually find it anywhere in the game, but your best bet is fishing at Esoteric Depths. If you don’t want to wait, you can buy an Enchant Stone for 29 Robux or a Super Enchant Stone for 49 Robux from the shop.

Enchantments Fish It

After you get the Enchant Stone, you need to apply it to your rod. To apply the enchantments, follow these steps:

  1. Head over to Esoteric Depths island and walk into the cave.
  2. Follow the path until you reach the Esoteric Gatekeeper.
  3. Pay him 400 coins to use the elevator and press E to go down. You’ll find the enchantment altar across from where the elevator stops.
  4. Once you’re at the altar under the waterfall, open your inventory and pick the rod you want to upgrade.
  5. Hold your enchant stone in your hand, walk up to the altar, and press E. The stone disappears instantly, and you’ll get a random enchantment.
Enchantments Fish It

All Fish It Enchantments List

Here is the complete list of enchantments in the game:

1. Regular Enchant Stone

There are 14 different enchantments you can get from Regular Enchant Stones:

Enchantment NamePercentageBuff
Big Hunter I7%Makes fish 10% bigger
Cursed I5%−75% luck, +75% mutation chance
Empowered I7%+20% luck, +10% faster reel
Glistening I7%Increases chance of shiny fish by 10%
Gold Digger I7%10% chance to get Gold mutation
Leprechaun I10%+30% luck
Leprechaun II5%+50% luck
Mutation Hunter I10%10% more chance for mutation
Mutation Hunter II5%30% more chance for mutation
Prismatic I5%Rainbow boost activates with 8 fewer throws
Reeler I7%Reel in fish 7% faster
Stargazer I7%+60% luck at night
Stormhunter I7%+80% luck during rain
XPerienced I7%1.5× more XP from all fish catches

2. Super Enchant Stone

The Super Enchant Stones only give you 5 enchantments, but each has a 20% chance. You can get Prismatic I, Empowered I, Leprechaun II, Cursed I, or Mutation Hunter II. Here are the effects:

Enchant NamePercentageBuff
Cursed I20%−75% luck, +75% mutation chance
Empowered I20%+20% luck, +10% faster reel
Leprechaun II20%+50% luck
Mutation Hunter II20%30% more chance for mutation
Prismatic I20%Rainbow boost activates with 8 fewer throws

Now that you know how enchanting works and all the available Enchantments in Fish It, you can fully boost your rod’s power to catch a greater variety of fish. You can also check out our Enchants tier list to check which one is the best to use right now. Additionally, if you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki. Good luck, angler!

