 Fish It Enchants Tier List (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this Fish it Enchants tier list on November 24th, 2025.

Enchants are in-game features that strengthen your rods by providing a buff. Some boost your luck, reel speed, increase your chances of getting a special fish, and more. You can give a total of 14 Enchants to your desired rods, each with unique buffs. If you’re wondering which ones are worth getting, then this Fish It Enchants Tier List ranks them from best to worst.

Fish It Enchants Tier List: Best Enchants Ranked

We’ve ranked all 14 Enchants into five tiers, SS, S, A, B, and C, based on the potency of their buffs. The SS-tier Enchants provide the best buffs, whereas the C-tier offers those with underwhelming buffs. Here is the tier list:

Tiers Enchants SS Mutation Hunter II, Leprechaun II S Leprechaun I, Prismatic I, Empowered I, Gold Digger I, Cursed I A Mutation Hunter I, XPerienced I B Stargazer I, Big Hunter I, Stormhunter I C Reeler I, Glistening I

Breakdown of the Fish It Enchants Tier List

Here is the breakdown of the Fish It Enchants tier list, along with their details:

1. SS Tier

The SS-tier Enchants grant overpowered buffs that you can avail of to get rich faster. Here are the details:

Enchants Effect Drop Rate Mutation Hunter II Increases mutation chance by 30% 5% Leprechaun II Increases your luck by 50% 5%

2. S Tier

The S-tier Fish It Enchants are weaker compared to the SS-tier, but stronger than others. You can catch the best fish with these applied to your rods. Here are the details:

Enchants Effect Drop Rate Leprechaun I Increases your luck by 30% 10% Prismatic I Activates the Rainbow boost with fewer than 10 throws 5% Empowered I Increases your luck by 20% and reel speed by 10% 7% Gold Digger I Increases your chance to get the Gold mutation by 10% 7% Cursed I Decreases your luck by 75% and increases mutation chance by 75% 5%

3. A Tier

The A-tier Enchants are decent, increasing your mutation chances and helping you level up quicker. However, it will be tougher to catch rarer fish with them. Here are the details:

Enchants Effect Drop Rate Mutation Huter I Increases the mutation chance by 10% 10% XPerienced I Increases the XP gained from fishing by 1.5 times 7%

Also Read:

4. B Tier

You should use the B-tier Fisht It Enchants only if you have not yet obtained the SS and S-tier ones. They provide underwhelming buffs and some require special conditions to activate, such as Stargazer I and Stormhunter I. Here are the details:

Enchants Effect Drop Rate Stargazer I Increases your luck by 60% at night 7% Big Hunter I Increases the size of fish by 10% 7% Stormhunter I Increases your luck by 80% during a rain or storm 7%

5. C Tier

It’s better to keep rolling if you obtain the C-tier Enchants. They provide minuscule buffs that won’t contribute significantly to your earnings. Here are the details:

Enchants Effect Drop Rate Reeler I Increases your reel speed by 7% 7% Glistening I Increases your chance of obtaining shiny fish by 10% 7%

How to Get Enchants in Fish It

You can receive Enchants by rolling for them in the Enchantment Altar with an Enchant Stone. Although you can find stones in most locations, the best way to farm stones is by fishing near the Enchantment Altar in Esoteric Island. After obtaining a stone, you can pull for Enchants by placing it on the Enchantment Altar. Each Enchant has a fixed drop rate, ranging from 5% to 10%. Their buff needs a special condition to activate and take effect.

To reach Enchantment Altar, you must enter the cave on the Esoteric Island. You will get to a spot with an elevator and an Elevator Gatekeeper on its right side. Pay 400 Coins to the gatekeeper and use the elevator to descend to the Enchantment Altar.

That concludes our Fish It Enchants tier list. We will update this list when a new Enchant is released in future updates.