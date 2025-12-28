The Evolved Enchantment Stone is the newest and rarest item you can catch in Fish It. This super-rare stone is incredibly hard to find, but if you’re serious about maxing out your fishing game, you’ll want to know exactly where to find them. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about getting the Evolved Enchant Stone in Fish It.

What is the Evolved Enchantment Stone

The Evolved Enchantment Stone is basically a powered-up version of the regular Enchant Stone. While normal stones give you basic enchantments, the evolved version gives you access to stronger, more powerful enchants that can boost your fishing performance.

The Evolved Enchantment Stone only affects Slot 1 on your fishing rod. This means it works differently from regular enchant stones. The new enchants you get from evolved stones also cannot be obtained from Transcended Stones, making them completely unique to this item.

Right now, there are some bugs in the game that you need to be aware of. Issues with enchantments like Perfection and Shark Hunter can mess up your stone if you’re not careful. Because of this, I strongly recommend only using your Evolved Enchant Stone in newly opened servers. This helps avoid the bugs and makes sure your stone works properly.

Requirements for Evolved Enchant Stone

Before getting this stone, there are some things you need to do first:

Reach Level 200

Unlock the Ancient Jungle Temple (you’ll need to solve the lever puzzle first)

Complete the fish collection from the Crystallin Passage

How to Get Evolved Enchant Stone in Fish It

Now that you’ve got the requirements done, here’s exactly what you need to do to reach the Ancient Ruin where this stone spawns.

Start your journey at the Ancient Jungle location. Head straight to the Temple entrance and walk inside. Once you’re inside the temple, you’ll see an option to descend with a lift. Press the button to go down into the Crystallin Passage. This is a deeper area that only opens up after you hit level 200. You need to catch one of each fish species that spawns in the Crystallin Passage. I know this sounds like a lot of work, but it’s necessary for the next step: Freshwater Piranha

Sacred Guardian Squid

Crocodile

Goliath Tiger After you’ve collected all the different fish from the Crystallin Passage, navigate through the area until you find a special gate. This gate has slots where you need to place one of each fish you caught. Once you put all the fish in their spots, the gate will open up. Walk through the newly opened gate, and you’ll enter the Ancient Ruin. This is the final area where you can actually catch the Evolved Enchant Stone.

Just fish anywhere in the Ancient Ruin. You don’t need to find a special spot or use a specific rod. Any fishing spot in this area can give you the Evolved Enchant Stone, although the odds are insanely rare, which is 1 in 30,000 catch. It’s really all about luck and patience.

All Evolved Enchant Stone Stats

7 new enchantments are exclusive to the Evolved Enchant Stones. We still haven’t found the drop percentage, but here is the complete list for now:

Enchant Name Percentage Buff Fairy Hunter I TBA +20% Fairy Dust mutation chance Mutation Hunter III TBA +40% more chance for mutation Reeler II TBA Reel in fish +15% faster Stargazer II TBA +100% Luck at night Stormhunter II TBA +140% Luck during rain Shark Hunter TBA Increase all Shark chances by 60% SECRET Hunter TBA +140% SECRET Chance

Note: As of now, how to use the Evolved Enchantment Stone is still being discovered by the community. There are some bugs involving this enchantment, so the exact application method and effects aren’t confirmed yet. Keep an eye out for updates.

Is It Worth the Grind?

Is spending hours trying to catch something this rare actually worth it? Honestly, it depends on what kind of player you are. If you’re a completionist who wants every item in the game, then yes, you need to get this stone eventually.

But if you’re more casual or you just want to enjoy the game without stress, you might want to wait. Once the bugs get fixed and we know exactly what this stone does, you can decide if it’s worth your time. There’s no rush since the stone isn’t going anywhere.

The Ancient Ruin will always be there, and the Evolved Enchant Stone in Fish It will keep spawning. You can always come back later when you feel like grinding for it. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki!