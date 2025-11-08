Fish It Jungle Expansion Update Release Date and Countdown

Fish It is about to roll out a massive update, featuring a new location, fish, and other creatures for you to explore and catch. However, do you know when the update drops? Well, it is necessary to keep tabs on the release date and timing so that you don’t miss anything exciting. This article provides the accurate Fish It Jungle Expansion update release date, time, and a countdown timer to help you keep track of everything.

Fish It Jungle Expansion Update Release Date and Time

The upcoming Fish It update drops on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 3:00 PM PST and runs till November 17, 2025. This gives you ample time to prepare yourself for the new content and explore everything that it has to offer before the developer releases a new update. Next, we have also provided the timing for different regions.

Region Timing USA (West Coast) Sunday, Nov 9 – 3:00 AM PST USA (East Coast) Sunday, Nov 9 – 5:00 PM EST Europe Sunday, Nov 9 – 11:00 PM CET India Monday, Nov 10 – 4:30 AM IST Japan Monday, Nov 10 – 7:00 AM JST Australia Monday, Nov 10 – 9:00 AM AEDT

We also have a countdown timer to further help you follow the update’s release date.

What to Expect From the Upcoming Update

The developer has revealed that the upcoming update features a new area situated inside the Sacred Temple. Hence, it won’t be as big as a completely new location but will still offer a variety of content for players to explore. It will come with its own set of fish that you must capture to complete tasks. The update will also most likely feature more QoL and other improvements to further smooth the experience for everybody. This will also expand the Sacred Temple and give you more areas to explore within it.