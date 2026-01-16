Fish It Leviathan’s Den Update: Release Date and Countdown

The wait is almost over for Fish It players who’ve been staring at that mysterious door since the Pirate Cove update. Fish It Leviathan’s Den update is about to drop, and it’s bringing some serious new content your way. If you’ve been wondering what’s behind that locked entrance and what all those hints have been pointing to, you’re about to find out.

Fish It Leviathan’s Den Update Release Date and Time

The Leviathan’s Den update is dropping on Saturday, January 17th, 2026, at 5:00 PM PT. This is a continuation of last week’s Pirate Cove update, and it’s going to expand on that mysterious door everyone’s been talking about. Here’s when the update goes live in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, January 17 – 5:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, January 17 – 8:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Sunday, January 18 – 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, January 18 – 6:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, January 18 – 10:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Time) Sunday, January 18 – 12:00 PM

The update will run until January 23rd, 2026. So you’ll have about a week to check out everything new.

Countdown to Fish It Leviathan’s Den Update

You don’t have much time left before this update drops. If you’re reading this before January 17, make sure you’re ready to jump in as soon as the update goes live. Here is the exact countdown for the update:

Keep an eye on the game’s official Discord server for any last-minute announcements or changes to the schedule.

What to Expect

This update is building on what the Pirate Cove update started. That mysterious door you’ve been seeing? It’s finally going to open up, and it’s going to lead to some cool content. Here’s what’s coming:

New Area to Explore – The Leviathan’s Den is going to be a brand new location you can check out. The developers have been teasing this for a while, so it should be pretty exciting.

– The Leviathan’s Den is going to be a brand new location you can check out. The developers have been teasing this for a while, so it should be pretty exciting. Expanded Content – There will be more fishing spots, new fish to catch, and maybe even some special NPC quests tied to the den.

Since this update only runs for five days, some of the stuff you can do or get might be exclusive to this time period. So make sure you log in and explore everything before it ends. Don’t forget to stock up on new fishing rods, bobbers, boats, and you can even buy rod skins from the skin crates so you can fish in style. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki!