Fish It Mutations Tier List (November 2025)

Catching regular fish in Fish It is an easy task. All you need to do is get yourself a fishing rod, pitch your line, and wait for a creature to take the bait. However, it requires a little bit of luck for you to reel in a fish with a mutation. Such creatures not only look different than their regular variants but also sell for a whole lot more cash. But not every mutation is equally valuable. Hence, this article presents a Fish It mutations tier list to help you pick the best ones out of the lot.

The Best Fish It Mutations Tier List

Before moving forward, it is worth noting that the tier list is divided into S, A, B, and C tiers. Naturally, all the mutations under the S tier are the best and sell for the most amount of money. Their value decreases with each tier, and all the mutations in the C tier are very basic. Now, let us move on to the tier list.

Tiers Mutations S Gemstone, Midnight, Galaxy A Lightning, Radioactive B Fairy, Ghost C Stone, Frozen

Breaking Down the Tier List

Now that you know which mutations are the best, it is time to further break down the tier list and provide the drop chances as well as brief descriptions of each.

Mutation Sell Value Multiplier Description Pros and Cons Gemstone +280% Fish affected with this mutation shine and change color. ➕ A visually rare mutation.

➕ Great for endgame farming. Midnight +280% Fish affected with this mutation obtain a dark-blue glow. ➕ Offers high-value returns.

➕ Good for end-game farming. Galaxy +450% Fish affected with this mutation get an extremely bright glow. ➕ The most rare and valuable mutation in the game.

➕ Offers the highest sell value multiplier.

➖ Quite hard to obtain Lightning +220% Fish with this mutation have yellow sparks flying out of them. ➕ Offers fast bite visuals in the game.

➕ Decent for late-game farming.

➖ Needs a good Luck-based rod to give its 100%. Radioactive +200% Fish obtain a green aura after being affected with this mutation. ➕ The mutation doubles the fish’s base value.

➕ Great for mid-game farming.

➖You must use a good Luck-based rod to get everything out of it. Fairy +180% Fish with this mutation get a pastel-color shimmer. ➕ Quite valuable in the early-game scene.

➕ Offers good Luck synergy.

➖ Doesn’t help much past the early-game point. Ghost +150% Your fish gets a pale blue glow after getting this mutation. ➕ While a relatively common catch, it still offers a decent sell multiplier for the early game.

➖ You must switch to other options when in the mid-game scene. Stone +20% Gives your fish a rocky look. ➕ Easy to obtain during the early game.

➖ Very basic and doesn’t provide a great boost. Frozen +100% Your fish will have a crystallized-look after getting this mutation. ➕ Quite a decent mutation for the early game.

➖ Not much useful after the early game.

How to Easily Farm Mutations in Fish It

Fishing for mutations in the game can be a hassle if you don’t have the perfect setup or know the right ways to farm them. Below, we have listed some methods to increase your chances of obtaining better mutations in the game.

1. Get your hands on high-end fishing rods

Having the right fishing rod in Fish It is crucial if your goal is to reel in creatures with better mutations. This can be done by obtaining higher-end rods. While this won’t happen instantly, you can rest assured that you will make the money spent on getting these rods back quite easily. We have listed some of the best rods that you can try obtaining:

Ghostfinn Rod

Ares Rod

Angler Rod

Element Rod

2. Enchant your Fishing Rods

The next crucial step is to enchant your fishing rod. This boosts their stats, allowing you to easily reel in fish with good mutations. You should try obtaining the following enchants on your rod:

Mutation Hunter II – Gives a +30% Mutation Chance

– Gives a +30% Mutation Chance Cursed – Reduces your Luck by 75% but increases the Mutation Chance by 75%

3. Use Bobbers with a high Luck stat

Using the right bobber is as crucial as using the right rod. Hence, we recommend deploying the following bobbers to increase your chances of catching mutated fish.

Corrupt Bait

Aether Bait

Royal Bait

4. Redeem Codes to get Potions

Lastly, you can redeem various Fish It Codes to obtain Mutation Potions that increase your chances of catching creatures with mutations and farm money.