Fish It New Years Event: Admin Zones and Limited Fish Guide

The New Years celebration is here in Fish It, and it gives us some exciting limited-time content we don’t want to miss. From December 31st, 2025, to January 2nd, 2026, you can catch 10 exclusive New Year’s fish that only appear during this special event. Plus, there’s a free Rod Skin code up for grabs and boosted luck to help you reel in those rare catches. Here is everything you need to know about Fish It New Years Event, including explanation for the admin zones.

Fish It New Years Event Schedule and Duration

The New Years event runs for a short window, so mark your calendar. Here’s when you can participate:

Event Start Event End Duration Wed, Dec 31, 2025 Fri, Jan 2, 2026 ~1.5 days

This event timing gives you about a day and a half to catch all the limited fish. The event kicks off late on New Year’s Eve and wraps up mid-morning on January 2nd. That means you have New Year’s Day as your main fishing window, plus some extra hours on both ends.

How Admin Zones Work in Fish It New Years Event

The 10 limited New Year’s fish spawn in special admin zones that appear in the Ocean POI. These zones don’t stay in one place, though. They move to a new location every 2 hours, just like the Comet Shark spawns you might already be familiar with.

You’ll need to explore the Ocean area with your boat and look for the admin zone marker. Once you find it, you can start fishing for the event-exclusive species. Since the zone relocates every 2 hours, you can set a timer if you want to maximize your fishing time in each spot.

Special Event Bonuses

Right now, the game has x4 luck enabled for players. This buff lasts for 3 hours from when it was activated, giving you better odds at catching rare fish. Take advantage of this boost while it lasts to snag those New Years species faster.

Don’t forget to redeem the special code for your free Rod Skin. It’s a limited-time cosmetic that won’t be available after the event ends.

Tips for Catching New Year’s Event Fish

Start fishing as soon as you locate the admin zone. With the zone moving every 2 hours, you want to use your time wisely. The x4 luck boost significantly improves your catch rates, so fish during these boosted hours whenever possible.

Keep track of when the admin zone last moved. If you just missed a zone change, you know you have nearly 2 full hours before it relocates again. This helps you plan fishing sessions without constantly searching for the new location.

If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki!