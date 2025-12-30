Fish It New Years Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Fish It New Years update is coming soon, and you’re probably wondering when you can jump in and celebrate 2026 in-game. Let’s break down everything you need to know about the update’s release date and what you can expect from this seasonal celebration.

Fish It New Years Update Release Date and Time

The Fish It New Years update goes live on December 31st, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT and runs until January 3rd, 2026, at 4:00 PM PT. That gives you a few days to grab all the limited-time goodies before they disappear. The developers are keeping most of the details under wraps for now, but based on last year’s event, you can expect some festive surprises.

Here’s when the update starts and ends in different time zones:

Time Zone Start PT December 31, 2025 – 9:00 AM EST December 31, 2025 – 12:00 PM CET December 31, 2025 – 6:00 PM IST December 31, 2025 – 10:30 PM JST January 1, 2026 – 2:00 AM AEDT January 1, 2026 – 4:00 AM

Make sure you log in during this window to get everything the update has to offer.

Countdown to Fish It New Years Update

The countdown is on! You’ve got just a short wait until the New Years update drops. Use this time to stock up on coins, clear out your inventory space, and make sure you’re ready to grab any limited-time items that show up:

What to Expect

While the developers haven’t announced specific details yet, we can make some guesses based on last year’s New Years celebration. Here’s what you might see when the update goes live:

Limited-Time Bobber and Rods Bundle – Last year brought a special New Year-themed bobber with unique visual effects. Expect something similar this time around, probably even completed with a rod!

Last year brought a special New Year-themed bobber with unique visual effects. Expect something similar this time around, probably even completed with a rod! New Promo Codes – The developers love dropping codes during events, and New Years is no exception. You might get free potions or other useful items.

– The developers love dropping codes during events, and New Years is no exception. You might get free potions or other useful items. Fresh Fishing Area – There’s a chance the developers might add a temporary fishing spot close to popular locations. These event areas usually have boosted spawn rates for rare fish.

– There’s a chance the developers might add a temporary fishing spot close to popular locations. These event areas usually have boosted spawn rates for rare fish. New Fish Species – Fish It updates often include permanent additions like new fish types.

Make sure you join the official Fish It Discord server to stay updated on any announcements or surprise code drops. The developers often post codes there first, and the community there is pretty quick to share tips on farming new content. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki.