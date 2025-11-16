Home » Gaming » Fish It Next Update Release Date and Countdown (November 17)

Fish It Next Update Release Date and Countdown (November 17)

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

Fish It is all set to roll out a brand new update, featuring new content. This comes after a previously massive update that added new locations to the game, along with new creatures to catch. However, do you know when the new update drops? Well, this article provides the accurate Fish It next update release date and time, along with a countdown timer to help you keep track of it.

Fish It Next Update Release Date

Fish It Next Update Release Date and Time

The next Fish It update rolls out on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 3:30 PM PST. The update’s event will last for four days, before ending on November 19, 2025, at 3:00 PM. This gives you ample time to check out everything that the event has to offer and collect all the rewards. Next, we have a table with the timing for different regions.

RegionTiming
USA (West Coast)Sunday, Nov 16 – 3:30 PM PST
USA (East Coast)Sunday, Nov 16 – 6:30 PM EST
EuropeMonday, Nov 17 – 12:30 AM CET
IndiaMonday, Nov 17 – 5:00 AM IST
JapanMonday, Nov 17 – 8:30 AM JST
AustraliaMonday, Nov 17 – 10:30 AM AEDT

We also have a countdown timer below to further help you keep track of the update.

Also read:

What to Expect From the Next Update

While the developer has yet to reveal what the upcoming update is about, you can expect it to have a brand-new set of fish, rods, and locations. It might also expand the ongoing event in the game and unviel different locations for you to fish in. However, this is currently all speculation so take the information with a grain of salt.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

Where Winds Meet: How to Delete Character and Make a...

Where Winds Meet Codes (November 2025)

How to Get Orcaledon in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Aquatic Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot Fishing Guide

Brainrot Trader Guide in Steal a Brainrot with All Recipes

How to Get Radioactive Mutation in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Swag Soda in Steal a Brainrot

All Roblox Grow a Garden Smithing Event Seed Crafting Recipes

How to Get Sapphire Macaw in Grow a Garden