Fish It Next Update Release Date and Countdown (November 17)

Fish It is all set to roll out a brand new update, featuring new content. This comes after a previously massive update that added new locations to the game, along with new creatures to catch. However, do you know when the new update drops? Well, this article provides the accurate Fish It next update release date and time, along with a countdown timer to help you keep track of it.

Fish It Next Update Release Date and Time

The next Fish It update rolls out on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 3:30 PM PST. The update’s event will last for four days, before ending on November 19, 2025, at 3:00 PM. This gives you ample time to check out everything that the event has to offer and collect all the rewards. Next, we have a table with the timing for different regions.

Region Timing USA (West Coast) Sunday, Nov 16 – 3:30 PM PST USA (East Coast) Sunday, Nov 16 – 6:30 PM EST Europe Monday, Nov 17 – 12:30 AM CET India Monday, Nov 17 – 5:00 AM IST Japan Monday, Nov 17 – 8:30 AM JST Australia Monday, Nov 17 – 10:30 AM AEDT

We also have a countdown timer below to further help you keep track of the update.

Also read:

What to Expect From the Next Update

While the developer has yet to reveal what the upcoming update is about, you can expect it to have a brand-new set of fish, rods, and locations. It might also expand the ongoing event in the game and unviel different locations for you to fish in. However, this is currently all speculation so take the information with a grain of salt.