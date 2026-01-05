All NPC Quests in Fish It and How to Complete Them

You’re fishing in Fish It and want to know what quests you can do. The game has a bunch of NPC quests that give you coins, special rods, potions, and other cool stuff as rewards. Each quest has different requirements, and some are easier than others. Let me show you all NPC quests in Fish It and exactly what you need to do to finish them.

All NPC Quests in Fish It

Here’s every quest you can find in Fish It right now. I’ve organized them by NPC and location so you can find them easily:

1. Test Subjects Quest

Location: Fisherman Island

Fisherman Island NPC: Scientist

The Scientist needs specific fish for experiments. You must catch three different fish types from different locations:

1x Darwin Clownfish – Found in coral reef areas.

1x Dogfish – Usually in deeper ocean waters.

1x Barracuda Fish – Fast fish in tropical waters.

After you complete the task, you will get the Luck II Potion, which increases your chances of catching rare fish, making it easier to complete other quests in the game.

2. Kohana Explorer Quest

Location : Kohana Volcano

: Kohana Volcano NPC: Lava Fisherman

This quest tests your skills in the dangerous lava areas. You need to catch volcanic fish without falling into the lava. The lava can kill you instantly, so be careful when you’re fishing near the edges. Your reward is the Lava Rod, which is perfect for fishing in hot volcanic waters.

3. Spicy Fish Quest

Location : Kohana

: Kohana NPC: Volcanic Fisherman

This is not for people who can’t eat spicy food! Volcanic Fisherman is asking you to catch:

20x Lava Butterfly

5x Magma Goby

1x Lavafin Tuna

When you submit these spicy fish back to him, you will get one Luck I Potion.

4. Swimming Narwhals Quest

Location : Kohana

: Kohana NPC: Narhwal



Help Narwhal get some food and find a friend! You need to catch a total of 150 fish and also fish up 1 Narwhal. By doing this, you will get an Enchant Stone as a reward.

5. Mushroom Collector Quest

Location : Ancient Jungle

: Ancient Jungle NPC: Forager Jen

Now use your boat and drive towards the Ancient Jungle. There, you can find Forager Jen who wants you to collect 30 mushrooms around the Ancient Jungle. Walk around the jungle floor and look for colorful mushrooms growing near trees and rocks. They glow slightly, so they’re easier to spot at night. This quest rewards you with a Mushroom Lantern, which helps you see better in dark areas.

6. Variety Diet Quest

Location: Ancient Jungle

Ancient Jungle NPC: Forager Jen

Forager Jen has another quest for you. This time, you need to catch 12 fish that have mutations. Mutations are special versions of normal fish that look different. They can have different colors, sizes, or patterns. Any mutation counts, so just keep fishing until you catch 12 mutated fish. You can get Mutation I Potion after completing this task, which increases your chances of catching mutated fish in the future.

7. Prove Thyself Quest

Location : Coral Reefs

: Coral Reefs NPC: Sam

Sam wants you to prove you’re a skilled fisherman. You need to catch these fish:

3x Epic Rarity Fish

1x Pink Dolphin

Epic fish are rare catches, so you might need to fish for a while. Pink dolphins are even rarer and usually appear in deeper ocean waters. This quest takes time, but the 25,000 coins reward is worth it.

8. We’ll Show Him Quest

Location : Coral Reefs

: Coral Reefs NPC: Ram

Now Ram wants to compete with Sam to prove who is the best fisher in the game. You need to catch 8 big fish for him. This quest will reward you with a Luck I Potion.

9. Lost Treasure Quest

Location: Tropical Grove

Tropical Grove NPC: Capt Jack

Captain Jack wants you to find treasure chests around Tropical Grove. You need to loot 5 treasure chests total. These chests spawn randomly on beaches and underwater spots. Look for glowing chests near rocks and coral formations. The 40,000 coins reward is one of the biggest cash prizes in the game.

10. Enchanting Discoveries Quest

Location: Esoteric Depths

Esoteric Depths NPC: Esoteric Gatekeeper

You need to use an enchant stone 30 times to complete this quest. Enchant stones add special effects to your fishing rod. Keep enchanting your rods (you can remove and reapply enchantments) until you hit 30 uses. The Super Enchant Stone will be your reward for this quest, and it is a powerful upgrade that gives better enchantments.

11. Diamond Researchers Quest

Location: Fisherman Island

Fisherman Island NPC: Lary

This is one of the hardest quests in the game. Lary has multiple requirements you need to complete:

Own an Element Rod

Catch a Secret Fish at Coral Reefs

Catch a Secret Fish at Tropical Grove

Bring a mutated Gemstone Ruby

Bring a Lochness Monster

Catch 1,000 fish with a perfect throw

This quest really requires serious dedication, but in the end, you will get the Diamond Rod, which is the strongest rod in the game right now.

12. ??? Quest (Coming Soon)

Location: Ancient Jungle

Ancient Jungle NPC: Astrid

This quest is still coming soon.

Now you know all the NPC quests in Fish It and how to complete them. Start with the easy ones, work your way up, and before you know it, you’ll have all those special rods and potions. The hardest quests might take days to finish, but the rewards make your fishing way better. Good luck! If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki.

Note: We will update this article once more when NPC quests drop in the game.