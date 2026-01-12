Fish It Pirate Cove Event Guide: New Quests and Secrets

The latest Fish It update just dropped, and it’s filled with new content you will want to check out. The Pirate Cove offers 35 new fish, secrets, and two new NPC quests to complete. Let’s check out everything that is happening in Fish It Pirate Cove event.

Fish it Pirate Cove Event Guide

This update is one of the biggest Fish It has seen in a while. Here’s what got added to the game:

The Pirate Event Pass

The event pass works differently from typical battle passes. You earn tokens by completing daily quests, which change every 24 hours, and you can progress completely free. Since the event resets daily, you’ll need to play consistently to unlock everything.

The event pass has lots of rewards as you progress. Early rewards include the Rocky Prism Rod and Enchant stones. You will also unlock luck potions at different tiers, which help you catch better fish. The cosmetic rewards are pretty cool, too. You can get a Hooke’s Bait Bobber, Sea Wisp Rod skin, and the final reward at 58,000 Tokens is the Banana Pirate Raft skin for your boat.

New NPC Quests

The Pirate Cove location introduces several new NPC quests that unlock fresh areas and rewards. The Carpenter NPC asks you to collect four TNT sticks scattered around the island and use them to clear rubble blocking a cave, which opens access to an underwater diving area tied to upcoming content.

Captain Jones NPC, found on the docks, offers the Black Pearl quest, requiring a fish with the rare Leviathan’s Rage mutation and the Dead Man’s Compass, both of which take time and luck to obtain.

Finally, the Dead Skeleton NPC in the underwater maze sends you on a chest-hunting quest to collect four hidden letters around Pirate Cove, likely rewarding you with treasure access or the compass needed for Captain Jones’ quest.

Eugene’s Shop

Eugene runs the Rusty Platoon shop at Pirate Cove. He sells exclusive items you can buy with the tokens you earn from opening chests. The shop has a new boat option, which gives you another way to travel around the map. There’s also a skull lantern for decoration and a floating barrel item.

Prices vary depending on the item between 5,000 to 25,000 Tokens, but you’ll need to farm those chests consistently to afford everything. Since chests give 10-20 tokens and some items cost hundreds, expect to do some grinding.

The Pirate Crate and Rod Skins

New crates were added to the game with this update. The Pirate Crate gives you a chance at getting exclusive rod skins One skin makes your fishing rod look like an anchor, which fits the pirate theme perfectly. These cosmetic items don’t change how your rod works, but they look cool. You’ll need to spend Robux or in-game currency to open them, and you’ll get random rewards each time.

Admin Boost Events and Leviathan

During the update, admin boost events happen where a massive Leviathan appears. This giant fish swims around and eventually swallows players in a cool cutscene. When the Leviathan event triggers, you get 200,000 global luck for 10 minutes. This is your best chance to catch rare and mythic fish. The mutation chance also increases during this time.

The event seems to happen randomly, but you’ll see a notification when it starts. Drop what you’re doing and start fishing immediately to take advantage of the luck boost. The Leviathan itself might be catchable only during these events. Check your index under the Pirate Cove section to see which fish are event-exclusive.

This Fish It Pirate Cove event update stands out because it added actual progression systems. Instead of just new fish to catch, you’ve got quests, secret areas to unlock, and a free event pass system.

Next week’s depths update will expand on what we got this week. The enchant stones, better diving gear, and mysterious door all hint at bigger content coming soon. This feels like a two-part update where the Pirate Cove is just the beginning. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki!