Fish It Pirate Island Update: Release Date and Countdown

What’s better than fishing in tropical vibes? Fish It is bringing players an exciting new update called Pirate Island, packed with fresh content to discover. One of the highlights is this brand-new island to explore. The update also introduces new fish species, with the legendary Leviathan set to swim into the game as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fish It Pirate Island Update release date and time.

Fish It Pirate Island Update Release Date and Time

The Pirate Island update goes live on Sunday, January 11th, 2026, at 5:00 PM PT. Here’s when the update launches in different time zones:

Region Timing United States (PT) Sunday, Jan 11, 2026 – 5:00 PM United States (ET) Sunday, Jan 11, 2026 – 8:00 PM Central Europe (CET) Monday, Jan 12, 2026 – 2:00 AM India (IST) Monday, Jan 12, 2026 – 6:30 AM Japan (JST) Monday, Jan 12, 2026 – 10:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Monday, Jan 12, 2026 – 12:00 PM

Countdown to Fish It Pirate Island Update

Check out the countdown timer below to see exactly when the update arrives. Set a reminder on your phone following this countdown so you don’t miss anything, especially the special admin event:

What to Expect

The developers hinted on Fish It official Discord server that this update is going to be big. Here’s what we know so far:

New Pirate Island – This tropical island gives you a whole new area to fish in.

– This tropical island gives you a whole new area to fish in. New Fish – You can find over 30 new fish to add to your collection on the island. If you’re a collector, this is your time to shine.

– You can find over 30 new fish to add to your collection on the island. If you’re a collector, this is your time to shine. Leviathan – This massive fish has been teased for a while, and it’s finally coming to Fish It.

– This massive fish has been teased for a while, and it’s finally coming to Fish It. New Secret Fish – There is a new Secret coming to the Pirate Island. It’s between the Pirate Megalodon and the Elpirate Gran Maja. Polling is still going on the Discord server, so whichever fish wins this poll will be released in the update.

– There is a new Secret coming to the Pirate Island. It’s between the Pirate Megalodon and the Elpirate Gran Maja. Polling is still going on the Discord server, so whichever fish wins this poll will be released in the update. F2P Rewards – Free-to-play players should pay attention to the limited-time rewards. You don’t need to spend money to get cool stuff from this update, which is always nice. New skins are also dropping, so you can customize your fishing experience even more.

Make sure you’re online when the update drops happen, because there’s a special admin abuse event that lasts only for 10 minutes. During this event, you’ll get to hunt the Leviathan with 200,000 luck, which is huge for catching rare fish.

The developers are calling this a big update, and based on what’s included, they’re not exaggerating. Prepare your best rods, bobbers, and boats so you can drive to the new island and explore. While you wait for the event to be active, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki for additional information about the game and its features!