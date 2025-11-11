Home » Gaming » Fish It Purple Bloodmoon Update Release Date and Countdown

Fish It Purple Bloodmoon Update Release Date and Countdown

While Fish It usually rolls out huge updates, featuring new locations, fish, rods, and boats, the developer has decided to release a small event to boost certain stats of players for a short period. Names Purple Bloodmoon, the event will only last for around 10 minutes, but it will be extremely helpful, especially for new players, to get their hands on some rare creatures lurking in the waters. This article provides the accurate Fish It Purple Bloodmoon update release date and time, along with a countdown timer to help you track it.

Fish It Purple Bloodmoon Update Release Date and Time

The upcoming Fish It update will roll out on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 6:00 AM PST. While the Roblox page states that the event will last for 1 hour, the event’s description says that the Purple Bloodmoon Event will only last for 10 minutes. Hence, we highly recommend joining the game at least half an hour before, at around 5:30 AM PST, to avoid the hassle and any Roblox server issues.

Below, we have listed the update’s release time for different regions as well.

RegionTiming
USA (West Coast)Wednesday, Nov 12 – 6:00 AM PST
USA (East Coast)Wednesday, Nov 12 – 9:00 AM EST
EuropeWednesday, Nov 12 – 3:00 PM CET
IndiaWednesday, Nov 12 – 7:30 PM IST
JapanWednesday, Nov 12 – 11:00 PM JST
AustraliaThursday, Nov 13 – 1:00 AM AEDT

We also have a countdown timer below to further help you track the event.

What to Expect From the Upcoming Update

As stated, this is a small event that will last for a short period. Players will have +250,000 Luck while the Purple Bloodmoon event lasts. This is a great opportunity for both new and veteran players to try getting the highest rarity creatures in the game. This is mainly because these elusive fish require you to grind for hours or use the perfect fishing rod to have the highest luck. Hence, you will have the best opportunity to complete your bestiary while the event lasts.

