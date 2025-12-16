If you want to catch bigger and better fish in Fish It, you need the right fishing rod. Each rod has different stats that affect what you can catch. Let me show you everything you need to know about all rods in Fish It, and how you can get them.

How to Get Fishing Rods in Fish It

Most rods in the game can be bought from the Rod Store on different islands. You start with a Starter Rod when you first join the game, which is pretty basic but gets you going. Some special rods can only be earned by completing quests.

Fishing rods also have stats:

Luck stat increases your chances of catching rare fish by a percentage.

stat increases your chances of catching rare fish by a percentage. Weight tells you the maximum size of fish you can reel in.

tells you the maximum size of fish you can reel in. Speed affects how fast you fish.

All Rods in Fish It and How to Get Them

Here’s the complete list of all rods in Fish It and how to get them:

1. Common Rods

Rod Name Rod Icon Price Luck Speed Weight How to Get Starter Rod $0 0% 0% 10Kg Starter rod Luck Rod $250 50% 2% 15Kg Rods Store Carbon Rod $900 30% 4% 20Kg Rods Store Toy Rod $0 30% 3% 18Kg Join the game’s official group and like the game’s Roblox page

2. Uncommon Rods

Rod Name Rod Icon Price Luck Speed Weight How to Get Grass Rod $1,500 55% 5% 250Kg Rods Store Damascus Rod $3,000 80% 4% 400Kg Rods Store Ice Rod $5,000 60% 7% 750Kg Rods Store Lava Rod $0 30% 2% 100Kg Kohana Volcano NPC

3. Rare Rods

Rod Name Rod Icon Price Luck Speed Weight How to Get Lucky Rod $10,000 130% 7% 5,000Kg Rod Store Midnight Rod $50,000 100% 10% 10,000Kg Rod Store

4. Epic Rods

Rod Name Rod Icon Price Luck Speed Weight How to Get Steampunk Rod $215,000 175% 19% 25,000Kg Rod Store Chrome Rod $437,000 229% 23% 190,000Kg Rod Store

5. Legendary Rods

Rod Name Rod Icon Price Luck Speed Weight How to Get Fluorescent Rod $715,000 300% 23% 160,000Kg Rod Store / Traveling Merchant Astral Rod $1,000,000 350% 43% 150,000Kg Rod Store Hazmat Rod $1,300,000 380% 32% 300,000Kg Traveling Merchant

6. Mythic Rods

Rod Name Rod Icon Price Luck Speed Weight How to Get Ares Rod $3,000,000 455% 56% 400,000Kg At Tropical Grove Angler Rod $8,000,000 530% 71% 500,000Kg At Lost Isle GhostFinn Rod Quest Only 610% 118% 600,000Kg Deep Sea Quest



Requirements:

‣ Catch 300 Rare/Epic fish in the Treasure Room

‣ Catch 3 Mythic at Sisyphus Statue

‣ Catch 1 Secret at Sisyphus Statue

Earn 1M coins Bamboo Rod $12,000,000 760% 98% 500,000Kg At Ancient Jungle (Sacred Temple)

7. Secret Rods

Rod Name Rod Icon Price Luck Speed Weight How to Get Element Rod Quest Only 1111% 130% 900,000Kg Element Quest



Requirements:

‣ Own GhostFinn Rod

‣ Catch 1 Secret at the Ancient Jungle

‣ Catch 1 Secret at Sacred Temple

‣ Create 3 Transcended Stones

8. Gamepass Rods

These rods can only be obtained by buying the Game Pass:

Rod Name Rod Icon Price Luck Speed Weight Angelic Rod 399 Robux 180% 29% 75,000Kg Gold Rod 445 Robux 110% 7% 800Kg Hyper Rod 999 Robux 130% 13% 1,000Kg

Best Fishing Rods to Get in Fish It

If you’re just starting out, save up for the Lucky Rod (10,000 coins). It gives you 130% luck and can handle fish up to 5,000kg. That’s a huge upgrade from the starter rods. For endgame players, the Element Rod is the ultimate goal. It has 1111% luck and 130% speed, plus it can catch fish up to 900,000kg. The quest is tough, but this rod is absolutely worth it.

That’s every fishing rod you can get in Fish It Roblox. Hope you can obtain all of them so you can catch those legendary fish with your new rod. If you need more information about this game and its feature, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki!