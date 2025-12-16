Home » Gaming » All Rods in Fish It and How to Get Them

All Rods in Fish It and How to Get Them

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

If you want to catch bigger and better fish in Fish It, you need the right fishing rod. Each rod has different stats that affect what you can catch. Let me show you everything you need to know about all rods in Fish It, and how you can get them.

Rods Fish It

How to Get Fishing Rods in Fish It

Most rods in the game can be bought from the Rod Store on different islands. You start with a Starter Rod when you first join the game, which is pretty basic but gets you going. Some special rods can only be earned by completing quests.

Fishing rods also have stats:

  • Luck stat increases your chances of catching rare fish by a percentage.
  • Weight tells you the maximum size of fish you can reel in.
  • Speed affects how fast you fish.

All Rods in Fish It and How to Get Them

Here’s the complete list of all rods in Fish It and how to get them:

1. Common Rods

Rod NameRod IconPriceLuckSpeedWeightHow to Get
Starter Rod$00%0%10KgStarter rod
Luck Rod$25050%2%15KgRods Store
Carbon Rod$90030%4%20KgRods Store
Toy Rod$030%3%18KgJoin the game’s official group and like the game’s Roblox page

2. Uncommon Rods

Rod NameRod IconPriceLuckSpeedWeightHow to Get
Grass RodRods Fish It$1,50055%5%250KgRods Store
Damascus Rod$3,00080%4%400KgRods Store
Ice Rod$5,00060%7%750KgRods Store
Lava Rod$030%2%100KgKohana Volcano NPC

3. Rare Rods

Rod NameRod IconPriceLuckSpeedWeightHow to Get
Lucky RodRods Fish It$10,000130%7%5,000KgRod Store
Midnight RodRods Fish It$50,000100%10%10,000KgRod Store

4. Epic Rods

Rod NameRod IconPriceLuckSpeedWeightHow to Get
Steampunk Rod$215,000175%19%25,000KgRod Store
Chrome Rod$437,000229%23%190,000KgRod Store

5. Legendary Rods

Rod NameRod IconPriceLuckSpeedWeightHow to Get
Fluorescent RodRods Fish It$715,000300%23%160,000KgRod Store / Traveling Merchant
Astral RodRods Fish It$1,000,000350%43%150,000KgRod Store
Hazmat Rod$1,300,000380%32%300,000KgTraveling Merchant

6. Mythic Rods

Rod NameRod IconPriceLuckSpeedWeightHow to Get
Ares Rod$3,000,000455%56%400,000KgAt Tropical Grove
Angler RodRods Fish It$8,000,000530%71%500,000KgAt Lost Isle
GhostFinn RodRods Fish ItQuest Only610%118%600,000KgDeep Sea Quest

Requirements:
‣ Catch 300 Rare/Epic fish in the Treasure Room
‣ Catch 3 Mythic at Sisyphus Statue
‣ Catch 1 Secret at Sisyphus Statue
Earn 1M coins
Bamboo RodRods Fish It$12,000,000760%98%500,000KgAt Ancient Jungle (Sacred Temple)

7. Secret Rods

Rod NameRod IconPriceLuckSpeedWeightHow to Get
Element RodRods Fish ItQuest Only1111%130%900,000KgElement Quest

Requirements:
‣ Own GhostFinn Rod
‣ Catch 1 Secret at the Ancient Jungle
‣ Catch 1 Secret at Sacred Temple
‣ Create 3 Transcended Stones

8. Gamepass Rods

These rods can only be obtained by buying the Game Pass:

Rod NameRod IconPriceLuckSpeedWeight
Angelic RodRods Fish It399 Robux180%29%75,000Kg
Gold Rod445 Robux110%7%800Kg
Hyper RodRods Fish It999 Robux130%13%1,000Kg

Best Fishing Rods to Get in Fish It

If you’re just starting out, save up for the Lucky Rod (10,000 coins). It gives you 130% luck and can handle fish up to 5,000kg. That’s a huge upgrade from the starter rods. For endgame players, the Element Rod is the ultimate goal. It has 1111% luck and 130% speed, plus it can catch fish up to 900,000kg. The quest is tough, but this rod is absolutely worth it.

That’s every fishing rod you can get in Fish It Roblox. Hope you can obtain all of them so you can catch those legendary fish with your new rod. If you need more information about this game and its feature, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Universal Tower Defense Units Tier List – Best Characters Ranked

Universal Tower Defense Traits Tier List – Best Traits Ranked

Roblox Universal Tower Defense Wiki

How to Get Trait and Trait Rerolls in Universal Tower...

All Universal Tower Defense Game Modes Explained

All Achievements in Universal Tower Defense

Roblox Park a Car Codes (December 2025)

All Units in Universal Tower Defense and Their Abilities

PlayStation 2025 Wrap Up Is Here: How To Check Yours

Roblox Fish It Wiki