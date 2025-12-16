If you want to catch bigger and better fish in Fish It, you need the right fishing rod. Each rod has different stats that affect what you can catch. Let me show you everything you need to know about all rods in Fish It, and how you can get them.
How to Get Fishing Rods in Fish It
Most rods in the game can be bought from the Rod Store on different islands. You start with a Starter Rod when you first join the game, which is pretty basic but gets you going. Some special rods can only be earned by completing quests.
Fishing rods also have stats:
- Luck stat increases your chances of catching rare fish by a percentage.
- Weight tells you the maximum size of fish you can reel in.
- Speed affects how fast you fish.
All Rods in Fish It and How to Get Them
Here’s the complete list of all rods in Fish It and how to get them:
1. Common Rods
|Rod Name
|Rod Icon
|Price
|Luck
|Speed
|Weight
|How to Get
|Starter Rod
|$0
|0%
|0%
|10Kg
|Starter rod
|Luck Rod
|$250
|50%
|2%
|15Kg
|Rods Store
|Carbon Rod
|$900
|30%
|4%
|20Kg
|Rods Store
|Toy Rod
|$0
|30%
|3%
|18Kg
|Join the game’s official group and like the game’s Roblox page
2. Uncommon Rods
|Rod Name
|Rod Icon
|Price
|Luck
|Speed
|Weight
|How to Get
|Grass Rod
|$1,500
|55%
|5%
|250Kg
|Rods Store
|Damascus Rod
|$3,000
|80%
|4%
|400Kg
|Rods Store
|Ice Rod
|$5,000
|60%
|7%
|750Kg
|Rods Store
|Lava Rod
|$0
|30%
|2%
|100Kg
|Kohana Volcano NPC
3. Rare Rods
|Rod Name
|Rod Icon
|Price
|Luck
|Speed
|Weight
|How to Get
|Lucky Rod
|$10,000
|130%
|7%
|5,000Kg
|Rod Store
|Midnight Rod
|$50,000
|100%
|10%
|10,000Kg
|Rod Store
4. Epic Rods
|Rod Name
|Rod Icon
|Price
|Luck
|Speed
|Weight
|How to Get
|Steampunk Rod
|$215,000
|175%
|19%
|25,000Kg
|Rod Store
|Chrome Rod
|$437,000
|229%
|23%
|190,000Kg
|Rod Store
5. Legendary Rods
|Rod Name
|Rod Icon
|Price
|Luck
|Speed
|Weight
|How to Get
|Fluorescent Rod
|$715,000
|300%
|23%
|160,000Kg
|Rod Store / Traveling Merchant
|Astral Rod
|$1,000,000
|350%
|43%
|150,000Kg
|Rod Store
|Hazmat Rod
|$1,300,000
|380%
|32%
|300,000Kg
|Traveling Merchant
6. Mythic Rods
|Rod Name
|Rod Icon
|Price
|Luck
|Speed
|Weight
|How to Get
|Ares Rod
|$3,000,000
|455%
|56%
|400,000Kg
|At Tropical Grove
|Angler Rod
|$8,000,000
|530%
|71%
|500,000Kg
|At Lost Isle
|GhostFinn Rod
|Quest Only
|610%
|118%
|600,000Kg
|Deep Sea Quest
Requirements:
‣ Catch 300 Rare/Epic fish in the Treasure Room
‣ Catch 3 Mythic at Sisyphus Statue
‣ Catch 1 Secret at Sisyphus Statue
Earn 1M coins
|Bamboo Rod
|$12,000,000
|760%
|98%
|500,000Kg
|At Ancient Jungle (Sacred Temple)
7. Secret Rods
|Rod Name
|Rod Icon
|Price
|Luck
|Speed
|Weight
|How to Get
|Element Rod
|Quest Only
|1111%
|130%
|900,000Kg
|Element Quest
Requirements:
‣ Own GhostFinn Rod
‣ Catch 1 Secret at the Ancient Jungle
‣ Catch 1 Secret at Sacred Temple
‣ Create 3 Transcended Stones
8. Gamepass Rods
These rods can only be obtained by buying the Game Pass:
|Rod Name
|Rod Icon
|Price
|Luck
|Speed
|Weight
|Angelic Rod
|399 Robux
|180%
|29%
|75,000Kg
|Gold Rod
|445 Robux
|110%
|7%
|800Kg
|Hyper Rod
|999 Robux
|130%
|13%
|1,000Kg
Best Fishing Rods to Get in Fish It
If you’re just starting out, save up for the Lucky Rod (10,000 coins). It gives you 130% luck and can handle fish up to 5,000kg. That’s a huge upgrade from the starter rods. For endgame players, the Element Rod is the ultimate goal. It has 1111% luck and 130% speed, plus it can catch fish up to 900,000kg. The quest is tough, but this rod is absolutely worth it.
That’s every fishing rod you can get in Fish It Roblox. Hope you can obtain all of them so you can catch those legendary fish with your new rod. If you need more information about this game and its feature, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki!