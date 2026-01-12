Home » Gaming » All Skin Crates in Fish It and How to Get Them

by Shida Aruya
Fishing is fun in Fish It, but looking good while you fish? That’s even better, right? If you want to make your fishing rod stand out, you need to get your hands on some Skin Crates. These crates give you cool rod skins that make you look unique on the water. Let’s talk about all the Skin Crates in Fish It and how you can get every single one available in the game.

What Are Skin Crates in Fish It?

Skin Crates are basically loot boxes that you can open to get different fishing rod skins. When you open a crate, you spin it like a prize wheel and land on a random skin from that specific crate. Each crate has about 4 to 5 different skins you might get, and some are way rarer than others.

You can buy some crates with Gold that you earn in the game, but others cost Robux. The ones that need Robux usually have more unique and rare skins inside them.

You have three main spots where you can buy Skin Crates in Fish It. First, you can find any Traveling Merchant in the game and buy crates directly from them. Second, you can head over to Billy Bob’s Shop on Fisherman Island. Third, and this is the newest option, you can go to Pirate Cove island and find a crate right near the dock. Just walk up and interact with it to open the shop.

All three spots sell the same crates, so just go to whichever one is closest to you when you’re ready to spend your Gold or Robux.

How to Get Skin Crates in Fish It

Here is the complete breakdown of every Skin Crate you can get in Fish It right now:

Silver Crate

The Silver Crate is your entry-level option and costs only 150,000 Gold. This is the cheapest crate in the game. Here’s what you can get from it:

NameImageDrop Chance
Polarized70%
Earthly23%
Forsaken5%
Neptune’s Trident2%

Energy Crate

The Energy Crate is colored red and costs 400,000 Gold. It’s more than double the price of the Silver Crate, but it has five different skins instead of four, so you can get more chance of better skins. Here’s what’s inside:

NameImageDrop Chance
Pinata63%
Purple Saber20%
Pirate OctopusSkin Crates Fish It10%
SoulreaverSkin Crates Fish It5%
Blazing Fire2%

Ocean Crate

Now we’re getting into the Robux crates. The Ocean Crate costs 89 Robux for one or 445 Robux if you want to buy five at once. Buying five gives you a small discount per crate. Here’s what you might get:

NameImageDrop Chance
Polarized51%
MonochromeSkin Crates Fish It24%
Forsaken15%
Neptune’s TridentSkin Crates Fish It8%
Crystalized2%

Enchanted Crate

The Enchanted Crate costs 99 Robux for one or 495 Robux for a bundle of five. This crate has some really magical-looking skins:

NameImageDrop Chance
Aether Shard38%
Amber33%
Flower GardenSkin Crates Fish It16%
Cursed10%
JellySkin Crates Fish It3%

Luxury Crate

Another 99 Robux crate or 495 for five, the Luxury Crate has some of the flashiest skins in the game:

NameImageDrop Chance
Abyssfire63%
Planetary20%
Disco10%
Timeless5%
Cursed Soul2%

Elderwood Crate

The Elderwood Crate follows the same pricing as the previous two at 99 Robux for one or 495 Robux for five. This one has a nature and creature theme:

NameImageDrop Chance
Turbo Shrimp40%
Queen KrakenSkin Crates Fish It38%
Overgrown Spores12%
Sarcophagus8%
Dragon SpiritSkin Crates Fish It2%

Pirate Crate

The newest addition is the Pirate Crate, and it costs slightly more at 109 Robux for one or 545 Robux for five. This makes sense since it’s themed around the new Pirate Cove island, and they look so awesome:

NameImageDrop Chance
Pirate Loot44%
Coconut Tree35%
Cursed CutlassSkin Crates Fish It12%
Pirate BanjoSkin Crates Fish It6%
Kraken AnchorSkin Crates Fish It3%

That covers all of Skin Crates in Fish It. Once you get a cool skin from a crate, make sure you equip it so other players can see it. Your fishing rod is visible to everyone around you, so rare skins let you show off your luck and dedication. If you’re planning to open some, pray to the RNG gods and good luck!

If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Fish It wiki.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

