Flag Flown on a Ship – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Flag Flown on a Ship, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Flag Flown on a Ship- Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Flag Flown on a Ship.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersUFO, AYE
4 LettersKITE, AUTO, BAIT, SOAR, LURE, FLAG, AYES, MAST, KNOT, SHIP, LOOT, SAIL
5 LettersJACKS, KITES, FREAK, ATSEA, PLANK, BONES, SKULL, ROGER
6 LettersENSIGN, MANTIS, BURGEE, DUSTER, SPIRIT, DRONES, DASHED, FOKKER, PARROT
7 LettersENSIGNS, PENNANT, AIRFARE, NERDOUT, CORSAIR, BRIGAND
8 LettersMARZIPAN, PARASAIL, SPACELAB, HALFMAST, STREAMER, TREASURE
9 LettersMAYFLOWER, BLUEPETER, REDENSIGN, REDDUSTER, FREAKFLAG, GANGPLANK, WHENIFALL
10 LettersJOLLYROGER, YELLOWFLAG, BLUEENSIGN, BLUEBOTTLE, JOLLYRAJAH, REDENSIGNS, ARROWHEADS, YELLOWJACK, PLANKAHEAD, CROSSBONES
11 LettersWHITEENSIGN, ARRESTROOMS
12 LettersSPACESHUTTLE
13 LettersROYALSTANDARD
14 LettersWALKEDTHEPLANK
15 LettersSPIRITOFSTLOUIS

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

