Flinch- Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Flinch, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Flinch – Crossword Clue Answers

Click here to reveal all the Flinch crossword clue answers.

The answers for today’s crossword clue are in the range of 2 to 12 letters. Here are all the possible answers in a table format.

No of lettersPotential answers
2GO
3JIB, SHY
4BALK, DUCK, FEAR, FLEE, FRET, JERK, JUMP
5BAULK, COWER, DEMUR, QUAKE, REACT, SHAKE, WAVER, WINCE
6BLANCH, BLENCH, CRINGE, FALTER, GRIEVE, GROVEL, RECOIL, SHRINK
7AGONISE, AGONIZE, DEFLECT, GRIMACE, REBOUND, RETREAT, SADNESS, SHUDDER
8HESITATE, SIDESTEP, WITHDRAW
9REVULSION, VACILLATE
10COUNTERACT
12RECALCITRATE

