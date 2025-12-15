6
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Flower Part, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!
Flower Part – Crossword Clue Answers
Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Flower Part.
The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|3 Letters
|RIS, BUD
|4 Letters
|BULB, ROOT, STEM, SPUR, IRIS, LEAF
|5 Letters
|ARESO, STALK, OVARY, NACHE, CALYX, OVULE, SEPAL, PETAL, PEDAL, GALEA, BRACT, STYLE, OCREA, TORUS
|6 Letters
|CARPEL, STIGMA, PISTIL, ANTHER, RACEME, STAMEN, CORYMB, SEPALS, SPADIX, SPATHE, PETALS, POLLEN, SSULSS, ORCHID, STOLEN, BRACTS, STMENS, GALEAE, FORAGE, RAPIDS
|7 Letters
|COROLLA, ROSEHIP, ANOTHER, NECTARY, PEDICEL, PETIOLE, STAMENS, CARPELS
|8 Letters
|PETALOID, SEPALOID, PERIANTH, PEDUNCLE, PERICARP, CALYPTRA, FILAMENT, GYNECEUM
|9 Letters
|ROSEPETAL, BRACTEOLE, GYNAECEUM, STAMINATE
|10 Letters
|ANDROECIUM, RECEPTACLE, CARPELLATE
|11 Letters
|WRONGANTHER, WAHWAHPETAL
|14 Letters
|MODIFIEDLEAVES
More Clues:
- Philippines Currency – Crossword Clue Answers
- Iraqi Currency – Crossword Clue Answers
- Missouria Tribe – Crossword Clue Answers
- Suit Fabric – Crossword Clue Answers
Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.