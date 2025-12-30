Home » Puzzles » Folk Group Baffled by Sink Being Damaged – Crossword Clue Answers

Folk Group Baffled by Sink Being Damaged – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Folk Group Baffled by Sink Being Damaged, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Folk Group Baffled by Sink Being Damaged – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Folk Group Baffled by Sink Being Damaged.

  • 11 letters – SKIFFLEBAND

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Folk Group Baffled by Sink Being Damaged. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersIAN, BON, EDS
4 LettersARTS, TRIO, IVER, THEM, PTAS
5 LettersTAINT, RAPID, IRISH, ONTHE
6 LettersRUINED, THREAT, ESPIAL, CLANCY, LANKUM, FIDDLE
7 LettersLASAGNE, UNDERGO, PELOTON, GREMLIN, SCRAPED, CRACKED, DESPISE, APOSTLE, RELAPSE, DRAINER, SEEKERS, JUGBAND, CLANNAD, UNICORN
8 LettersGRAFSPEE, CAROLINE, SPINNERS, BROTHERS, SCULLION, DEDANANN, STEELPAN
9 LettersGELIGNITE, BODYBLOWS, EPIDERMIS, RUINATION, TEAKETTLE, DUBLINERS
10 LettersTHEFAIRSEX, JEOPARDISE, POSITIONED, GASTROPODA, TUMBLEDOWN, SHREWSBURY, STRINGBAND
11 LettersLIMELIGHTER, SEEDAYLIGHT, IRISHROVERS, THESPINNERS, JIMMYCAGNEY, DICKGAUGHAN, SKIFFLEBAND
12 LettersSTEELEYESPAN
13 LettersDUNKINGSTOOLS, DUCKINGSTOOLS, DRAININGBOARD
15 LettersPETERPOLLENMARY

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

Author Wharton – Crossword Clue Answers

Island South of Sicily – Crossword Clue Answers

Search the Internet Laboriously for Details – Crossword Clue Answers

Actress Brie – Crossword Clue Answers

First Blank on a Form – Crossword Clue Answers

Edible Crustaceans – Crossword Clue Answers

Opposite of Ecto – Crossword Clue Answers

Self Direction – Crossword Clue Answers

Close Securely – Crossword Clue Answers

Fairground Car – Crossword Clue Answers