Learning the Football Manager 26 icons and symbols’ meaning will change how you manage your team. From creating your manager to running matches, these icons make every action faster and easier to understand. As you get used to them, moving between tactics, transfers, and training becomes smoother and more natural. Check them out!
Table of Contents
Football Manager 26 Manager Creation Icons
Creating your character in Football Manager 26 is easier and more detailed than ever. You can customize your appearance, outfit, and coaching background, which affects your starting reputation, jobs, and attributes.
|Football Manager 26 Icons
|Description
|1. Body icon
|Body Type – This option allows you to select your character’s overall physique and build.
|2. Head with brush icon
|Skin Tone – Select from a wide range of realistic skin tones to accurately represent yourself.
|3. Body icon with vertical arrow
|Height – Adjust your character’s height using a slider or preset options.
|4. Curved arrow facing left
|Reset Changes – This icon instantly reverts all customization choices back to default settings.
|5. Criss cross arrow icon
|Shuffle Options – Randomly generates your character’s appearance by automatically selecting random options across all categories.
|Football Manager 26 Icons
|Description
|6. Face icon with lines inside it
|Face Shape – Sculpting tool to modify your character’s facial structure.
|7. Hair icon
|Hair – Library of hairstyles, including short cuts, long styles, bald options, and various modern cuts.
|8. Eyebrow icon
|Facial Hair – Add character with beards, mustaches, goatees, stubble, or remain clean-shaven.
|9. Eye icon
|Eyebrows – Customize eyebrow thickness, shape, and arch.
|10. Ear icon
|Eyes – Select eye color and shape from multiple realistic options.
|11. Nose icon
|Ears – Adjust ear size and prominence.
|12. Mouth icon
|Nose – Modify nose shape, size, and bridge prominence.
|13. Lips icon
|Mouth – Select mouth and lip shape from available options. This will affect your character’s default expression.
|14. Make-up brush icon
|Cosmetics – Access additional facial details like moles, freckles, scars, or other distinctive marks.
|15. Four circles icon
|Skin Details – Fine-tune skin texture, wrinkles, and aging features. T
|Football Manager 26 Icons
|Description
|16. T-Shirt and Pants icon
|Outfits – Select your manager’s complete outfit style from casual to formal wear.
|17. T-Shirt icon
|Tops – Choose specific upper garments, including shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, sweaters, jackets, and suit jackets.
|18. Pants icon
|Bottoms – Select trousers, jeans, tracksuit bottoms, or shorts to complement your chosen top.
|19. Shoe icon
|Shoes – Pick from formal dress shoes, casual sneakers, or training shoes.
|20. Watch icon
|Wristwear – Add watches or wristbands to accessorize your manager’s appearance.
|21. Ring icon
|Rings – Include rings on your manager’s fingers for additional personalization.
|22. Badge icon
|Lapel Badges – Select club badges, national emblems, or commemorative pins to wear on suit lapels.
|23. White T-Shirt icon
|Style – Choose your overall outfit aesthetic from preset style categories like Formal, Smart Casual, Casual, or Athletic.
|24. Color ring icon
|Colour – Customize color schemes for each clothing item separately.
|Football Manager 26 Icons
|Description
|25. Half-body icon with yellow cone
|Coaching – Pick this if you’ve worked directly with players as part of a coaching team. This includes roles like assistant coach, youth coach, or first-team coach.
|26. Binoculars icon
|Recruitment & Football Operations – Choose this if you’ve worked behind the scenes in football, like handling scouting, recruitment, or team operations.
|27. Med Kit icon
|Medical – Select this if you’ve worked in player health or fitness. This includes roles like physio, sports scientist, or fitness coach.
|28. PC monitor icon
|Punditry & Media – Pick this if you’ve worked in football media as a pundit, commentator, or analyst. You can also list your exact role.
|29. Whistle icon
|Referees & Match Officials – Choose this if you’ve worked as a referee, assistant, or VAR official.
|Football Manager 26 Icons
|Description
|30. Gold shield icon
|Continental Pro – Pick this if you have the highest coaching licence. It means you’re one of the top coaches with advanced knowledge and skills.
|31. Silver icon
|Continental – Choose this if you have a Continental A, B, or C Licence (same as UEFA A, B, or C). It shows you’ve worked hard to build your coaching skills and are ready for higher levels.
|32. Bronze icon
|National – Select this if you have a National A, B, or C Licence. It’s a good start for new managers focused on learning and growing.
Football Manager 26 Portal Icons
The Portal in Football Manager 26 is your new main hub, replacing the old inbox. It brings everything you need into one easy screen. Here are the icons:
|Football Manager 26 Icons
|Description
|1. Square icon with diagonal arrow
|Pop Up Menu – Opens more options based on what you’re looking at.
|2. Cone icon
|Training – Takes you straight to your club’s training setup. You can adjust training intensity, create player plans, assign coaches, and manage how the team prepares and develops.
|3. Bed icon
|Rest – Lets you manage how much rest your players get.
|4. Two cones in a circle icon
|TBA
|5. Note icon
|TBA
|6. Dumbbell icon
|Physical Training – Focuses on player fitness and conditioning.
|7. Magnifying glass icon
|Search – Opens the upgraded search bar that can find almost anything — players, clubs, news, or game menus. Just type a keyword like “Tactics” or “Finances” to jump straight there.
|8. Rectangular shape with a folded corner icon
|Bookmark – Shows your saved shortcuts for easy access to your favorite screens. FM26 starts with six bookmarks, but you can add up to 24 and customize them however you like.
|9. Globe icon
|News – Keeps you updated on everything happening in your world.
|10. Pencil icon
|Edit – This lets you instantly change player stats, club money, or transfers while playing.
|11. Cog icon
|Settings – Opens your game options. You can change graphics, sound, match speed, shortcuts, etc.
|Football Manager 26 Icons
|Description
|12. Chat bubble icon
|Messages – This is where you get all your messages from the board, players, agents, staff, and other clubs.
|13. Jersey icon
|First Team – Gives you a quick look at your main squad. You can see player stats, fitness, morale, form, and roles all in one place.
|14. Rectangular with arrow facing up
|Tactics – Takes you straight to your tactics setup. You can change formations, assign roles, adjust team instructions, and plan for different matches.
|15. Person icon with magnifying glass
|Player Database – Opens the full list of players in the game.
|16. Rotating arrow icon
|Transfer Activity – Shows what’s happening in the transfer market. You can check ongoing deals, budgets, loans, contract endings, and other clubs’ transfers to spot new chances.
|17. Medal icon
|Competitions – Gives you details about the tournaments your club is in. You can see how your team is doing in every competition.
Message Icons
Football Manager 26 changes how you manage messages with a clearer and faster system. This helps you see what’s important right away without opening every message.
|Football Manager 26 Icons
|Description
|1. Two people icon with circular arrow
|Transfer Related Message – Covers anything about transfers, like bids, offers, player interest, or deadline reminders.
|2. White plus icon inside a red circle
|Injury Related Message – Comes from your medical team about injuries, recovery, or player fitness.
|3. Briefcase icon
|Tasks – Shows things that need your attention, like board requests, staff advice, or contract reminders.
|4. Notepad icon with circular arrow
|Contract Related Message – Includes all messages about contracts.
|5. Star icon
|Favorite – Lets you mark key messages so you can find them later.
|6. Magnifying glass icon
|Search Message – Lets you quickly find messages by typing a player’s name, date, or topic instead of scrolling through everything.
|7. Two green checkmark icons
|Read Messages – Shows only the messages you’ve already opened.
|8. Three dots icon
|More Options – Opens extra tools like archive, delete, or bulk manage your messages.
|9. Green and red circular icon
|Player Transferred To – Shows where a player went after leaving your club. Appears in transfer confirmations for sales, loans, or releases.
|10. Price tag icon
|Player’s Value / Price – Shows the money side of a deal — transfer fee, wage, or release clause.
|11. Checkmark icon in green circle
|Done Deals – Marks completed transfers once everything’s signed and approved.
|12. Globe icon with green arrow facing left
|Foreign Import – Appears for international transfers that need work permits or visas.
|13. Three coins stacked icon with two waves
|Average Transfer Value – Shows what similar players in your league are worth, helping you judge if a deal is fair.
|14. Three coins stacked icon
|Total Spent – Tracks how much you’ve spent in the current window or season to help manage your transfer budget.
|15. Three coins stacked icon with green and red arrows
|Net Spend – Shows your total balance from transfers.
Tactics Planner Icons
Here, icons show how well players fit your system, understand their roles, and are physically and mentally ready to perform.
|Football Manager 26 Icons
|Description
|1. Gold star icon
|Player’s Tactic Ability – Shows how well a player fits your chosen tactic.
|2. Joystick icon
|TBA
|3. Green gauge bar icon
|Player’s Good Familiarity – Green bar means the player understands your tactic well. Familiarity grows through training and playing matches with the same setup.
|4. Yellow gauge bar icon
|Player’s Bad Familiarity – Yellow or orange means the player doesn’t fully get your tactic yet.
|5. Green heart icon
|Player’s Condition – Shows how fit a player is. Green means they’re fresh and ready, while orange or red means they’re tired and risk getting injured.
|6. Red square with X icon
|Player’s Sharpness – Shows how match-ready a player is.
|7. Yellow circle with arrow icon
|Player’s Morale – Shows how happy a player is. Either they’re confident and performing well, or they’re unhappy and may play poorly.
Football Manager 26 Match Simulation Icons
These icons, found in the match interface, control how you watch, interact with, and adjust the flow of each game:
|Football Manager 26 Icons
|Description
|1. An arrow with four dots icon
|Tactics – Opens up the in-match tactical adjustment screen.
|2. Notepad icon
|Instructions – Gives you quick access to touchline shouts and simple tactical changes without opening the full tactics screen.
|3. Two arrows icon
|Balanced – Displays your current team mentality setting. Representing the neutral middle ground between attacking and defensive approaches
|4. Cog icon
| Match Simulation Settings – Opens detailed match viewing configuration options.
|5. Three dots icon
|Match Simulation Dropdown Menu – A quick-access dropdown providing instant preset simulation options.
|6. Two-line icon
|Match Simulation Pause – Controls when matches automatically pause for your input and tactical adjustments.
That’s the end of our Football Manager 26 icons list. Learn them early, and you’ll manage faster, smarter, and more successfully throughout your management journey!