Learning the Football Manager 26 icons and symbols’ meaning will change how you manage your team. From creating your manager to running matches, these icons make every action faster and easier to understand. As you get used to them, moving between tactics, transfers, and training becomes smoother and more natural. Check them out!

Creating your character in Football Manager 26 is easier and more detailed than ever. You can customize your appearance, outfit, and coaching background, which affects your starting reputation, jobs, and attributes.

Football Manager 26 Icons Description 1. Body icon Body Type – This option allows you to select your character’s overall physique and build. 2. Head with brush icon Skin Tone – Select from a wide range of realistic skin tones to accurately represent yourself. 3. Body icon with vertical arrow Height – Adjust your character’s height using a slider or preset options. 4. Curved arrow facing left Reset Changes – This icon instantly reverts all customization choices back to default settings. 5. Criss cross arrow icon Shuffle Options – Randomly generates your character’s appearance by automatically selecting random options across all categories.

Football Manager 26 Icons Description 6. Face icon with lines inside it Face Shape – Sculpting tool to modify your character’s facial structure. 7. Hair icon Hair – Library of hairstyles, including short cuts, long styles, bald options, and various modern cuts. 8. Eyebrow icon Facial Hair – Add character with beards, mustaches, goatees, stubble, or remain clean-shaven. 9. Eye icon Eyebrows – Customize eyebrow thickness, shape, and arch. 10. Ear icon Eyes – Select eye color and shape from multiple realistic options. 11. Nose icon Ears – Adjust ear size and prominence. 12. Mouth icon Nose – Modify nose shape, size, and bridge prominence. 13. Lips icon Mouth – Select mouth and lip shape from available options. This will affect your character’s default expression. 14. Make-up brush icon Cosmetics – Access additional facial details like moles, freckles, scars, or other distinctive marks. 15. Four circles icon Skin Details – Fine-tune skin texture, wrinkles, and aging features. T

Football Manager 26 Icons Description 16. T-Shirt and Pants icon Outfits – Select your manager’s complete outfit style from casual to formal wear. 17. T-Shirt icon Tops – Choose specific upper garments, including shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, sweaters, jackets, and suit jackets. 18. Pants icon Bottoms – Select trousers, jeans, tracksuit bottoms, or shorts to complement your chosen top. 19. Shoe icon Shoes – Pick from formal dress shoes, casual sneakers, or training shoes. 20. Watch icon Wristwear – Add watches or wristbands to accessorize your manager’s appearance. 21. Ring icon Rings – Include rings on your manager’s fingers for additional personalization. 22. Badge icon Lapel Badges – Select club badges, national emblems, or commemorative pins to wear on suit lapels. 23. White T-Shirt icon Style – Choose your overall outfit aesthetic from preset style categories like Formal, Smart Casual, Casual, or Athletic. 24. Color ring icon Colour – Customize color schemes for each clothing item separately.

Football Manager 26 Icons Description 25. Half-body icon with yellow cone Coaching – Pick this if you’ve worked directly with players as part of a coaching team. This includes roles like assistant coach, youth coach, or first-team coach. 26. Binoculars icon Recruitment & Football Operations – Choose this if you’ve worked behind the scenes in football, like handling scouting, recruitment, or team operations. 27. Med Kit icon Medical – Select this if you’ve worked in player health or fitness. This includes roles like physio, sports scientist, or fitness coach. 28. PC monitor icon Punditry & Media – Pick this if you’ve worked in football media as a pundit, commentator, or analyst. You can also list your exact role. 29. Whistle icon Referees & Match Officials – Choose this if you’ve worked as a referee, assistant, or VAR official.

Football Manager 26 Icons Description 30. Gold shield icon Continental Pro – Pick this if you have the highest coaching licence. It means you’re one of the top coaches with advanced knowledge and skills. 31. Silver icon Continental – Choose this if you have a Continental A, B, or C Licence (same as UEFA A, B, or C). It shows you’ve worked hard to build your coaching skills and are ready for higher levels. 32. Bronze icon National – Select this if you have a National A, B, or C Licence. It’s a good start for new managers focused on learning and growing.

The Portal in Football Manager 26 is your new main hub, replacing the old inbox. It brings everything you need into one easy screen. Here are the icons:

Football Manager 26 Icons Description 1. Square icon with diagonal arrow Pop Up Menu – Opens more options based on what you’re looking at. 2. Cone icon Training – Takes you straight to your club’s training setup. You can adjust training intensity, create player plans, assign coaches, and manage how the team prepares and develops. 3. Bed icon Rest – Lets you manage how much rest your players get. 4. Two cones in a circle icon TBA 5. Note icon TBA 6. Dumbbell icon Physical Training – Focuses on player fitness and conditioning. 7. Magnifying glass icon Search – Opens the upgraded search bar that can find almost anything — players, clubs, news, or game menus. Just type a keyword like “Tactics” or “Finances” to jump straight there. 8. Rectangular shape with a folded corner icon Bookmark – Shows your saved shortcuts for easy access to your favorite screens. FM26 starts with six bookmarks, but you can add up to 24 and customize them however you like. 9. Globe icon News – Keeps you updated on everything happening in your world. 10. Pencil icon Edit – This lets you instantly change player stats, club money, or transfers while playing. 11. Cog icon Settings – Opens your game options. You can change graphics, sound, match speed, shortcuts, etc.

Football Manager 26 Icons Description 12. Chat bubble icon Messages – This is where you get all your messages from the board, players, agents, staff, and other clubs. 13. Jersey icon First Team – Gives you a quick look at your main squad. You can see player stats, fitness, morale, form, and roles all in one place. 14. Rectangular with arrow facing up Tactics – Takes you straight to your tactics setup. You can change formations, assign roles, adjust team instructions, and plan for different matches. 15. Person icon with magnifying glass Player Database – Opens the full list of players in the game. 16. Rotating arrow icon Transfer Activity – Shows what’s happening in the transfer market. You can check ongoing deals, budgets, loans, contract endings, and other clubs’ transfers to spot new chances. 17. Medal icon Competitions – Gives you details about the tournaments your club is in. You can see how your team is doing in every competition.

Message Icons

Football Manager 26 changes how you manage messages with a clearer and faster system. This helps you see what’s important right away without opening every message.

Football Manager 26 Icons Description 1. Two people icon with circular arrow Transfer Related Message – Covers anything about transfers, like bids, offers, player interest, or deadline reminders. 2. White plus icon inside a red circle Injury Related Message – Comes from your medical team about injuries, recovery, or player fitness. 3. Briefcase icon Tasks – Shows things that need your attention, like board requests, staff advice, or contract reminders. 4. Notepad icon with circular arrow ⁠Contract Related Message – Includes all messages about contracts. 5. Star icon Favorite – Lets you mark key messages so you can find them later. 6. Magnifying glass icon Search Message – Lets you quickly find messages by typing a player’s name, date, or topic instead of scrolling through everything. 7. Two green checkmark icons Read Messages – Shows only the messages you’ve already opened. 8. Three dots icon More Options – Opens extra tools like archive, delete, or bulk manage your messages. 9. Green and red circular icon Player Transferred To – Shows where a player went after leaving your club. Appears in transfer confirmations for sales, loans, or releases. 10. Price tag icon Player’s Value / Price – Shows the money side of a deal — transfer fee, wage, or release clause. 11. Checkmark icon in green circle Done Deals – Marks completed transfers once everything’s signed and approved. 12. Globe icon with green arrow facing left Foreign Import – Appears for international transfers that need work permits or visas. 13. Three coins stacked icon with two waves Average Transfer Value – Shows what similar players in your league are worth, helping you judge if a deal is fair. 14. Three coins stacked icon Total Spent – Tracks how much you’ve spent in the current window or season to help manage your transfer budget. 15. Three coins stacked icon with green and red arrows Net Spend – Shows your total balance from transfers.

Tactics Planner Icons

Here, icons show how well players fit your system, understand their roles, and are physically and mentally ready to perform.

Football Manager 26 Icons Description 1. Gold star icon Player’s Tactic Ability – Shows how well a player fits your chosen tactic. 2. Joystick icon TBA 3. Green gauge bar icon Player’s Good Familiarity – Green bar means the player understands your tactic well. Familiarity grows through training and playing matches with the same setup. 4. Yellow gauge bar icon Player’s Bad Familiarity – Yellow or orange means the player doesn’t fully get your tactic yet. 5. Green heart icon Player’s Condition – Shows how fit a player is. Green means they’re fresh and ready, while orange or red means they’re tired and risk getting injured. 6. Red square with X icon Player’s Sharpness – Shows how match-ready a player is. 7. Yellow circle with arrow icon Player’s Morale – Shows how happy a player is. Either they’re confident and performing well, or they’re unhappy and may play poorly.

These icons, found in the match interface, control how you watch, interact with, and adjust the flow of each game:

Football Manager 26 Icons Description 1. An arrow with four dots icon Tactics – Opens up the in-match tactical adjustment screen. 2. Notepad icon Instructions – Gives you quick access to touchline shouts and simple tactical changes without opening the full tactics screen. 3. Two arrows icon Balanced – Displays your current team mentality setting. Representing the neutral middle ground between attacking and defensive approaches 4. Cog icon ⁠ ⁠Match Simulation Settings – Opens detailed match viewing configuration options. 5. Three dots icon Match Simulation Dropdown Menu – A quick-access dropdown providing instant preset simulation options. 6. Two-line icon Match Simulation Pause – Controls when matches automatically pause for your input and tactical adjustments.

That’s the end of our Football Manager 26 icons list. Learn them early, and you’ll manage faster, smarter, and more successfully throughout your management journey!