How to Get Evil Eye in The Forge and Use it?

The Evil Eye is a Mythical-tier ore in The Forge with one of the rarest drop rates in the game at 1 in 33,333. This crimson-colored ore drops exclusively from specific crystal types in the Crimson Depths area and provides a powerful 13.30x crafting multiplier, making it one of the most valuable materials for weapon forging. While the ore is extremely rare and difficult to obtain, its high multiplier makes the farming effort worthwhile. This guide shows you exactly where to farm Evil Eye in The Forge and how to use it effectively.

How to Get Evil Eye in The Forge

The Evil Eye drops exclusively in the Crimson Depths, the new area accessible through Raven’s Cave behind the forge. To farm for Evil Eye, you need to mine specific crystal types with high durability:

Farming Locations:

Large Red Crystals – These crystals have 32,200 HP and can be found throughout the Crimson Depths area. They’re the primary source for Evil Eye farming. Heart of the Island Crystal – This special crystal has 32,500 HP and is located deep within the Crimson Depths. It also has a chance to drop Evil Eye.

The Prismatic Pickaxe (650 mining power) or Dragon Head Pickaxe (750 mining power) are recommended since lower-tier pickaxes will take significantly longer to break the 32,000+ HP crystals.

With the 1 in 33,333 drop chance, obtaining the Evil Eye requires patience and dedication. Focus on mining Large Red Crystals since they’re more common than the Heart of the Island Crystal. Set up a farming route through Crimson Depths that hits multiple Large Red Crystal spawn points, and continuously mine them as they respawn.

How to Use the Evil Eye in The Forge?

The Evil Eye serves as a premium weapon crafting material with a 13.30x multiplier, one of the highest multipliers currently available in The Forge. The ore also has a sell value of $249, though selling Evil Eye is not recommended given its extreme rarity and high crafting value. Save any Evil Eyes you obtain for weapon forging rather than converting them to currency. You can also visit our The Forge Wiki for more information about the game and its other gameplay mechanics.