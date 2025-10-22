Forget One-Punch Man Season 3! Read the Manga Instead, Starting From…

Summary:

After waiting six long years, we were treated to one of the worst episodes in the One-Punch Man anime. One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1 crushed all our hopes of seeing even decent animation for one of the most visually stunning manga series.

The still frames and slow pacing in the premiere episode left many fans feeling underwhelmed, pushing them to consider reading the One-Punch Man manga instead. And if you are one of them, look no further, as we will provide you with the best guide to continue its manga right after Season 2.

Is One-Punch Man Season 3 Animation Really That Bad?

One-Punch Man Season 3 | Credits: J.C. Staff

It would be unfair to call One-Punch Man Season 3 the worst animated anime when shows like Blue Lock Season 2, The Seven Deadly Sins, and The Beginning After the End exist. In fact, it still looks much better than these titles, and Episode 2 even showed noticeable improvements in animation quality.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s anywhere near the visual quality of recent anime like One Piece, My Hero Academia Season 8, or even Spy x Family Season 3. They keep setting the bar higher for animation standards. Even in 2025, One-Punch Man Season 3 animation fails to keep up with the animation quality of 2011’s Hunter x Hunter.

The studio had nearly six years between seasons to plan and prepare. It was officially greenlit in August 2022, and they had plenty of time to refine the animation with smoother motion and better flow. A perfect example is One Piece, which continues to improve its animation quality despite its weekly schedule.

Why Reading One-Punch Man Manga is Better than Watching Season 3?

A still from One-Punch Man manga | Credits: ONE and Yusuke Murata

The One-Punch Man manga is one of the most visually stunning series out there. Yusuke Murata’s art style keeps getting better and better as we move forward in the story. And once you reach the Monster Association arc, you are treated to some of the most breathtaking panels ever drawn in manga history.

The level of detail Murata captures in each panel sets a gold standard for action storytelling, making it clear why fans had such high expectations for Season 3’s adaptation.

However, since J.C. Staff struggled to capture even a fraction of that detail, fans are left with no choice but to read its manga for a better experience. And trust me on this, once you start reading it, you won’t regret it for a second.

Where to Read One-Punch Man Manga After Season 2?

Saitama and Garou as seen in One-Punch Man Season 3 | Credits: J.C. Staff

You can start reading the One-Punch Man manga from Chapter 85, as that’s where Season 3 picks up the story. This will get you headfirst into the Monster Association arc, one of the best arcs in the manga.

The arc is filled with some of the best fights, from the heroes’ raid on the Monster Association headquarters to Garou’s transformation and Saitama’s showdown with powerful monsters.

So, if you were disappointed with One-Punch Man Season 3 animation, this is your sign to start the manga from Chapter 85.

The One-Punch Man manga is available to read on VIZ Media’s official website.