Form of Tenure – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Form of Tenure.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 12 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters FEU, FEE, TER, ERA, RUN 4 Letters UDAL, FREE, TERM, IDES, SPAY 5 Letters LEASE 6 Letters TENURE, VASSAL, ABBACY, OFFICE, SOCAGE, FEODAL, TERMES, TUREEN, RUNRIG 7 Letters TRANCHE, CURRAGH, BURGAGE, RUNDALE 8 Letters FREEHOLD, RYOTWARI, FOURTEEN, HARRISON, BREZHNEV, RESIGNED, RELEGATE, NUMERATE, RELEASES, SECURITY, LAMEDUCK, DURATION, SENTENCE, ACADEMIA, RETURNED, USSENATE, COPYHOLD 9 Letters LEASEHOLD, LOOSELEAF, DEBENTURE, RABBINATE, FEESIMPLE, ACIDREIGN, SERGEANTY, VASSALAGE, OCCUPANCY, DECENNIAL, UNDERTONE, GUTENBERG, FEUDALISM, FIVEYEARS, RESIDENCE, OWNERSHIP, LECTURERS, NUMBERTEN, PROFESSOR, ENROUTETO, ASSTPROFS, GAVELKIND 10 Letters FREEHOLDER, RAIYATWARI 11 Letters RESIGNATION 12 Letters FRANKALMOIGN

