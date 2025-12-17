Home » Puzzles » Form of Tenure – Crossword Clue Answers

Form of Tenure – Crossword Clue Answers

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Form of Tenure, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Form of Tenure – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Form of Tenure.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 12 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersFEU, FEE, TER, ERA, RUN
4 LettersUDAL, FREE, TERM, IDES, SPAY
5 LettersLEASE
6 LettersTENURE, VASSAL, ABBACY, OFFICE, SOCAGE, FEODAL, TERMES, TUREEN, RUNRIG
7 LettersTRANCHE, CURRAGH, BURGAGE, RUNDALE
8 LettersFREEHOLD, RYOTWARI, FOURTEEN, HARRISON, BREZHNEV, RESIGNED, RELEGATE, NUMERATE, RELEASES, SECURITY, LAMEDUCK, DURATION, SENTENCE, ACADEMIA, RETURNED, USSENATE, COPYHOLD
9 LettersLEASEHOLD, LOOSELEAF, DEBENTURE, RABBINATE, FEESIMPLE, ACIDREIGN, SERGEANTY, VASSALAGE, OCCUPANCY, DECENNIAL, UNDERTONE, GUTENBERG, FEUDALISM, FIVEYEARS, RESIDENCE, OWNERSHIP, LECTURERS, NUMBERTEN, PROFESSOR, ENROUTETO, ASSTPROFS, GAVELKIND
10 LettersFREEHOLDER, RAIYATWARI
11 LettersRESIGNATION
12 LettersFRANKALMOIGN

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Anxiety – Crossword Clue Answers

Charge – Crossword Clue Answers

Tear To Bits – Crossword Clue Answers

Half Man Half Goat – Crossword Clue Answers

Two Toed Sloth – Crossword Clue Answers

Miso Soup Mushroom – Crossword Clue Answers

Botch – Crossword Clue Answers

Naoh Chemical Name – Crossword Clue Answers

Sound Check – Crossword Clue Answers

Hay Bundle – Crossword Clue Answers