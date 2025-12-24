If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Formally Approve, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Formally Approve – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ONE, YEP, TIE, NOD, OKS 4 Letters HELP, SIGN, PASS, VISA, PEND, PACT, FIAT, SUIT, RITE, PRIM, TIES, SEAL, OATH, OKED, YEPS 5 Letters ADOPT, ENACT, BLESS, ADMIT, STAMP, QUERY, YESES 6 Letters RATIFY, ENSEAL, ENACTS, CONCUR, ASSENT, SECEDE, EDICTS, DRESSY, AFFAIR 7 Letters ENSEALS, ENDORSE, CARRIED, BUYINTO, SUSTAIN, MAKELAW, CHARTER, CONSENT, EPISTLE, ORATION 8 Letters OFFICIAL, RATIFIED, SANCTION, STATUTES, BICYCLES, THUMBSUP, VALIDATE, ADVOCATE, BLESSING, TROUSERS 9 Letters GRATIFIED 10 Letters STRATIFIED 11 Letters RUBBERSTAMP 12 Letters LEGITIMATISE 13 Letters BLESSTHEBRIDE 15 Letters HAILANDFAREWELL

