Fortnite 2025: Complete List of Confirmed and Leaked Collaborations

It’s not Epic Games if it’s not making headlines every time. Fortnite is starting 2025 with an impressive lineup of collaborations that will bring your favorite characters from anime, movies, games, and more into the Battle Royale. While some collaborations have already been confirmed, others remain exciting possibilities that could make your gaming experience even better this year. Here’s what we know so far about these upcoming collaborations.

Complete List of Confirmed and Leaked Fortnite Collaborations in 2025

2025 starts strong with several officially confirmed Fortnite collaborations. Hatsune Miku is coming to the Fortnite Festival on January 14th, bringing her iconic virtual idol style to the game. Just days later, on January 17th, Godzilla stomps into the island, with rumors suggesting Kong might join the chaos.

Pixar’s Cars, featuring Lightning McQueen and friends, and the Demon Slayer anime crossover are also confirmed to arrive early in the year, though specific dates are still pending. Additional collaborations are expected throughout 2025, adding more fan-favorite characters to the Fortnite universe. Here’s a complete breakdown to help you easily keep track of everything.

Anime and Animation Collaborations

If you’re a Fortnite player and an anime fan, you will have plenty to look forward to in 2025. There are at least 4 animes that are confirmed and also rumored to join Battle Royale, such as:

One Punch Man

One Piece

Power Rangers

Hatsune Miku

Superhero and Comic Book Characters

DC and Marvel fans can expect some exciting potential additions in Fortnite, including:

The Fantastic Four

Doc Oc

The Riddler

Black Mask

Peacemaker

Robin

Video Game Crossovers

Gaming enthusiasts should keep an eye out for these potential Fortnite collaborations in 2025:

Agent 47 (Hitman series)

Borderlands

Yakuza

Tekken

Final Fantasy

Devil May Cry

Celebrity, Movie, and TV Collaborations

It’s not just games, anime, or animation making their way into Fortnite. As always, big-screen icons are set to leave their mark on the game as well. A musician might also join the growing list of real-world celebrities in Fortnite. Here is the list:

Godzilla and Kong

Disney’s Avatar

Pixar’s Cars

He-Man and Skeletor

Post Malone

What to Expect in Fortnite 2025

These collaborations in Fortnite usually offer more than just skins. Players can expect unique gameplay elements like special abilities and mechanics tied to the characters, limited-time modes celebrating each collaboration, and since Winterfest is coming to an end soon, map changes will come and reflect different universes too.

Also Read:

Special events such as concerts and interactive experiences might also be included, alongside exclusive items like themed pickaxes, backblings, emotes, and loading screens. Additionally, players can also enjoy special quests and challenges.

Remember that while some of these collaborations are confirmed, others are based on reliable leaks and could change. The best way to stay updated is to keep an eye on official Fortnite channels and trusted leakers in the community. Are you ready to expand your locker with some incredible new additions to the game’s growing roster of characters? Because we are!