Fortnite 36.20 Update: Superman Buffs, OG Event, and New Skins

The latest Fortnite update brought a lot of cool stuff after some server issues. You might have noticed the game was down for way longer than usual. Epic Games had to fix some problems they found during maintenance. But now everything’s back up and running with some awesome new features. Check out everything that is coming to Fortnite 36.20 update, including buffs for Superman and new skins!

Superman Gets Major Buffs

Superman is now way more powerful than before. His flight time went from 4 minutes and 30 seconds to 5 minutes and 30 seconds. That’s a whole extra minute of flying around the map! His heat vision also got a huge boost. It now deals 120 damage per second instead of just 70.

The biggest change is his health. In solo matches, Superman now has 1,900 health instead of 1,400. If you’re playing squads, he gets a massive 3,000 health! This makes him much harder to take down in fights. His siphon recovery window also changed from 10 seconds to 45 seconds. This means you have more time to heal up after using his abilities.

New Fortress of Solitude POI

There’s a brand new spot on the map called the Fortress of Solitude. This is Superman’s hideout, and it’s packed with good stuff. You can trade your bars for high-end weapons, shield recharges, and surprise loot drops.

The fortress gives you access to several exotic weapons that weren’t available before. It’s definitely worth checking out if you want to gear up fast. Superman NPC will likely show up at the fortress, too, along with special quests related to him.

Blitz Royale Mode Gets Extended

Good news for Blitz Royale fans! The mode is sticking around for four more weeks. If you log in between July 15 and 29, you’ll get a free Blitz Royale pickaxe. No challenges needed, just log in and it’s yours.

This week is called “Boon Bonanza” and it’s pretty awesome. There are way more Boons spawning on the map than usual. These power-ups can boost your speed, make you stronger in fights, or help you move around faster. Here’s what’s coming next:

Schedule Theme Details Week 6 (July 22) Envision the Void Weird void zones will mess with the map Week 7 (July 29) Mega City Return Fight in neon streets and tall buildings Week 8 (August 5) Blitz Boss Rises Face off against a huge boss

Close Encounters Returns

Remember Close Encounters? It’s back! This mode is all about jetpacks, hovercrafts, and shotgun fights. You’ll be flying around and fighting up close with fast-moving storms and quick matches. It’s perfect when you want some fast action without spending too much time in one game. The matches are short but intense.

OG Rocket Event Coming Soon

Mark your calendar for July 26th, 2025, at 2 PM ET. The OG Rocket Event is happening, and it’s going to be just like the original Chapter 1 event. You can go to the launch pad and watch the rocket take off live. Everything will match the original, from the countdown, sounds, to the visuals. It’s a cool throwback for players who were around for the first rocket launch.

New Skins Coming Soon

Get ready for some exciting new characters! The Fantastic Four are joining Fortnite to celebrate their new movie coming out on July 25th. You’ll be able to play as Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), and Johnny Storm (Human Torch). We’re not sure if The Thing will make it in, but three out of four isn’t bad.

There’s also buzz about Deadmau5 getting his skin. The famous DJ might be joining the growing list of music stars in Fortnite. It’s not confirmed yet, but the signs are pointing that way. Plus, there are some totally new Fortnite-original skins coming. More details on this when the update is live!

If you play Lego Fortnite Odyssey, you’ll see some new enemies showing up. Daigo’s minions are coming to the mode now that the Spires are activated. You’ll need to watch out for them while you’re building your villages.

That’s everything coming in the Fortnite 36.20 update. The game had some rough downtime, but all these new features make it worth the wait. Jump back in and try out Superman’s new powers or check out the Fortress of Solitude for awesome loot!