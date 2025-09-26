Fortnite 37.31 Update: New Features, Modes, and Surprises

Fortnite 37.31 is about to be released, and it’s actually filled with exciting content. Most notably, the arrival of Daft Punk on the island this weekend. But that’s not all! There’s also a new game mode, updates to existing modes, and plenty of other cool features. While Epic hasn’t released the official patch notes yet, the Fortnite community has already uncovered what game files are being worked on.

Fortnite 37.31 Update Content

Here is the list of all leaked and confirmed content for the next Fortnite update, coming on September 27th, 2025:

Daft Punk Experience Coming This Weekend

The Daft Punk Experience is the main live event everyone’s talking about. You’ll get to experience a special concert that takes you through different worlds. Here’s what you can get your hands on:

Four different Daft Punk skins to choose from

A free loading screen with an iconic concert photo

Two new emotes: “Get Lucky” and “Around the World”

Daft Punk Backblings and Pickaxes

You can buy the Daft Punk cosmetics from the Item Shop right now, so you’re ready when the experience goes live.

Delulu Mode Gets Better

Remember Party Crashers or Delulu Mode LTM? It’s coming back from September 26th to September 29th, but with a big improvement. You can now win with your squad instead of going solo.

This means no more betraying your teammates with Proximity Chat at the end of a match. This change happened because players found it super hard to win the Delulu Victory Umbrella. The solo-only wins were frustrating, so Epic listened and made it team-friendly.

New Festival Party Royale Mode

Fortnite is mixing Jam Stage and Party Royale into one new mode called Festival Party Royale. It’s like a chill hangout spot where you can:

Play quick games of tag

Dance with friends

Chat and relax

Join special events

The mode will have its own events and surprises. Plus, there are hints about a Nike and Tron collaboration coming, too.

Fortnite Photo Mode

Epic Games is adding a new Photo Mode in the Fortnite 37.31 update, letting players capture high-quality screenshots during matches without relying on low-quality manual screenshots.

FORTNITE PHOTO MODE IS COMING THIS SEASON



YOU CAN:

• Change character facial expression

• Change character lighting / Rim Light

• Change Camera/Lens Effects & Lighting

• It then saves a high-res image in your FN Folder pic.twitter.com/Kx9lbwf4ou — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 25, 2025

The mode includes tools to adjust facial expressions, lighting, depth of field, and lens effects, giving players full creative control to make their shots look professional. Photos save directly in high resolution, making it easy to share or use as wallpapers.

New Updates for Other Fortnite Modes

Blitz mode got an update with a new Slap Factory location. Expect more slap-based items when you play. There’s also buzz about OG Season 6 bringing back the Ice King as a villain. The battle pass might include remixed versions of popular skins like Calamity and Dire. Even though Fortnitemares is still weeks away, leaks show new skins, including a Butcher Pig and Gecko skin.

Even though this is not a major update, it still shows that Epic isn’t slowing down with fresh content. Whether you’re into concerts, competitive modes, or just hanging out with friends, you will have something to enjoy in the Battle Royale island.