Fortnite 37.50 Update: Fortnitemares, Reload Map, Twitch Drops, and More

The highly anticipated Halloween event is arriving with the Fortnite 37.50 update, bringing a massive celebration of spooky season to the game. If you love horror movies and creepy vibes, you’re going to have a blast with what’s coming. Here’s what you can look forward to.

Fortnite 37.50 Update Content

Here is the list of all leaked and confirmed content for the next Fortnite update, coming on October 9th, 2025:

Fortnitemares Returns

The annual Halloween event, Fortnitemares, is making its comeback to Battle Royale, with themed decorations transforming the island into a spooky playground. Some of the biggest names in horror are joining the roster:

Jason Voorhees – Comes with a special Medallion item you can find in matches.

– Comes with a special Medallion item you can find in matches. Ghostface – Includes a full bundle and a Mythic weapon version in matches.

– Includes a full bundle and a Mythic weapon version in matches. Art the Clown – Terrifier’s creepy clown joins with his own skin.

– Terrifier’s creepy clown joins with his own skin. The Grabber – The Black Phone villain gets a new skin.

– The Black Phone villain gets a new skin. Scooby-Doo & Mystery Inc. – Play as Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, or Velma.

– Play as Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, or Velma. Wednesday Addams – Adds her gothic charm as a playable skin.

– Adds her gothic charm as a playable skin. Huggy Wuggy – The Poppy Playtime monster joins with his own skin.

– The Poppy Playtime monster joins with his own skin. Doja Cat – Two skins, plus an NPC boss you can battle for loot.

– Two skins, plus an NPC boss you can battle for loot. R.E.P.O – A mysterious new character with limited details so far.

Note: We will update this article with official skin icons when the update is live.

Gameplay Updates

This year’s Fortnitemares is packed with new items. These weapons and items work in Battle Royale, Zero Build, and Reload modes, so everyone gets to try them out.

Fortnitemares 2025 Gameplay Trailer is HERE



– Chainsaw Item and Witch Broom returns

– Enter a Phone Booth: Transform into Ghostface and get the Slasher Knife

– Scooby Doo Consumables

– Wednesday collab revealed



The Thorn Ripper – Defeating The Mother of Thorns (Doja Cat NPC boss) grants the Thorn Ripper, a weapon that pulls enemies toward you—similar to Chains of Hades.

– Defeating The Mother of Thorns (Doja Cat NPC boss) grants the Thorn Ripper, a weapon that pulls enemies toward you—similar to Chains of Hades. Last Call Phone Booths – Using a Last Call Phone Booth transforms you into Ghostface from Scream. You get a Slasher Knife, Air Attacks, a Phone Call to reveal nearby players, a Dash for quick bursts, and Stalk Mode to track targets. Ghostface moves faster, lunges farther, and hunts enemies like a true slasher villain.

– Using a Last Call Phone Booth transforms you into Ghostface from Scream. You get a Slasher Knife, Air Attacks, a Phone Call to reveal nearby players, a Dash for quick bursts, and Stalk Mode to track targets. Ghostface moves faster, lunges farther, and hunts enemies like a true slasher villain. Classic Items Return – The Witch Broom and Chainsaw are back.

– The Witch Broom and Chainsaw are back. Scooby-Doo Snacks – These new consumables heal +10 Health or Shield every half second, grant speed and infinite stamina for 10 seconds, and can be reused.

– These new consumables heal +10 Health or Shield every half second, grant speed and infinite stamina for 10 seconds, and can be reused. Jason Voorhees Medallion – Defeating Jason Voorhees drops his medallion, which reveals low-health enemies nearby.

New Reload Map

The Reload game mode is getting its own special treatment. On October 10th, a brand new map called Nitemare Island debuts in Reload. This gives you a fresh environment designed specifically for the Halloween season.

Reload is the faster-paced version of Fortnite, so having a spooky new map to play on makes the mode even more exciting. The new island will have its own unique layout and probably some Halloween-themed locations to explore.

Twitch Drops You Can Earn

Want some free stuff? Just watch Fortnite streams on Twitch between October 9th and October 12th. You don’t even need to watch one specific streamer. Any stream in the Fortnite category counts. Here’s what you can unlock:

Reward Icon Watch Duration Treat Sack Backbling 30 minutes Trick Axe Pickaxe 1 hour

The watch time is cumulative, which means it adds up across different streams. You can watch for 15 minutes here, 20 minutes there, and it all counts toward your rewards. Just make sure your Epic Games account is connected to your Twitch account.

Log in to Fortnite soon, jump into the nightmare, and see which horror icon becomes your new favorite character to play in the game!